LITTLE GOLD, YT, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that, as of today, the Little Gold Creek port of entry is open for the summer season.

Seasonal hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), seven days a week. A closure date will be announced in late summer.

The Little Gold Creek port of entry is located 105 km from Dawson City on the Top of the World Highway and is the most northern border crossing in North America. Last season, more than 8,800 travellers entered Canada at this border crossing.

For additional information, visit the Border Information Services online or call 1-800-461-9999.

Quick facts

Before heading to the land border, travellers should check the Canada Border Services Agency's website for estimated border wait times at select ports of entry.





Whether travelling by land, air or water, travellers can help speed up processing times by coming prepared with their travel documents.





In 2022, the CBSA facilitated the arrival of over 60 million travellers while keeping more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets and seized over 41,000 kg of illegal drugs.





All travellers must declare their goods upon entry into Canada . For returning residents, have your receipts readily available for goods purchased or received while outside of Canada . You are encouraged not to travel with firearms, but if you choose to do so, be sure to check the CBSA website for the rules on importing firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.

Associated Links

Twitter: @CanBorderPAC

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945