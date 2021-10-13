Like a Boss: Robert Half Survey Reveals How Canadian Workers Feel About Their Remote Manager

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - After a year and a half of working outside the office, how do managers in Canada measure up when it comes to leading their teams from afar? Resoundingly well, according to research from global talent solutions firm Robert Half. More than three-quarters of Canadian workers surveyed (76 per cent) feel their boss is a good remote manager. This worker sentiment comes months after supervisors were required to develop remote leadership skills on the fly and with very little training.

Room for Improvement

While most employees give their boss high marks, they shared the following areas for improvement:

Communicating: 29 per cent

Promoting work-life balance: 21 per cent

Giving recognition: 20 per cent

Encouraging career progression: 18 per cent

Offering support in difficult situations:12 per cent

Previous released research indicates employers recognize these weaknesses, with some of the top challenges of managing dispersed teams being:

Communicating effectively with team members: 21 per cent

Gauging workloads and helping staff avoid burnout: 18 per cent

Effectively recognizing and rewarding employee accomplishments: 18 per cent

"Despite the curveballs the pandemic has thrown, most workers feel their boss has guided them successfully, even from a distance. That says a lot about the strength, adaptability and commitment of leaders in Canada," said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. "Managers can build on the positive connection they've developed with employees while working remotely by communicating proactively, soliciting regular feedback and looking for creative ways to foster a culture that supports greater employee engagement and job satisfaction."

Key Takeaways for Employers

Here are some tips to help managers build stronger relationships with employees, no matter where they're located:

Communicate often. Whether you oversee fully remote, hybrid or on-site teams, communicating openly and often will enable you to better understand and accommodate employees' wants and needs.

Whether you oversee fully remote, hybrid or on-site teams, communicating openly and often will enable you to better understand and accommodate employees' wants and needs. Be flexible. Professionals continue to face demands outside of work, irrespective of their location, and may require your support if they need to alter their schedule to prioritize personal responsibilities. To ensure projects stay on track, meet with team members to reprioritize and delegate critical tasks to ensure deadlines are met and nothing gets missed.

Professionals continue to face demands outside of work, irrespective of their location, and may require your support if they need to alter their schedule to prioritize personal responsibilities. To ensure projects stay on track, meet with team members to reprioritize and delegate critical tasks to ensure deadlines are met and nothing gets missed. Prioritize recognition. Showing appreciation for your staff's hard work goes a long way toward improving retention, productivity, innovative thinking and a stronger sense of loyalty. Consider implementing a formal appreciation program, sharing gift cards for small wins or giving kudos at a team meeting.

Showing appreciation for your staff's hard work goes a long way toward improving retention, productivity, innovative thinking and a stronger sense of loyalty. Consider implementing a formal appreciation program, sharing gift cards for small wins or giving kudos at a team meeting. Encourage time off. To underscore the importance of work-life balance, remind employees to use their vacation time and, if possible, to unplug completely.

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 500 workers 18 years of age or older (collected March 26 to April 15, 2021) in Canada.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE symbol: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions, and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.ca.

