Library and Archives Canada offers financial assistance to preserve and share Canada's local histories

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada announced today the launch of the 2021–2022 funding cycle for its Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

Since this program was introduced in 2015, some 159 organizations have benefited from the financial assistance provided to enhance their capacity to sustainably preserve, share and highlight Canada's documentary heritage. Every dollar invested helps to increase awareness of and access to local and regional histories that should be shared across the country, not only in the communities where the projects originated.

Eligible archival centres and other memory institutions can now apply for a portion of the $1.5 million that will be allocated in 2021–2022.

Check your project and organization's eligibility and have a look at the Program's guidelines posted on the Library and Archives Canada website. Please read them, as we have made changes that may affect your submissions.

For questions about the Program, call Library and Archives Canada at 819-997-0893 or 1-844-757-8035, or email [email protected]. The application deadline for the 2021–2022 funding cycle is January 12, 2021, at 11:59 p.m., Pacific Standard Time.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca. Stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

Quotes

"Once again this year, this program is proving its worth by improving access to digital collections and allowing Canadians to easily discover their history wherever they live."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"These unique times make us realize how important it is to support local communities across Canada so that they can maintain their capacity and fully play their role as guardians of our country's memory."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"Without this funding, the Ontario Jewish Archives (OJA) would not have had the financial ability to move forward with designing and implementing our digital preservation program, which is critical to the OJA's ability to collect, preserve and provide trusted access to the Jewish community's documentary history."

Donna Bernardo-Ceriz, Managing Director, Ontario Jewish Archives, Blankenstein Family Heritage Centre

Quick facts

Since the Documentary Heritage Communities Program was created in 2015, Library and Archives Canada has invested $7 .5 million in supporting some 253 projects submitted by 159 organizations.

.5 million in supporting some 253 projects submitted by 159 organizations. The following types of non-profit organizations can apply for financial assistance under the Program, whether they are incorporated or not: libraries, archives, historical societies, professional library and archival associations, genealogical organizations and societies, organizations with an archival component, Indigenous organizations, and Indigenous governmental institutions.

Applications received by Library and Archives Canada are reviewed by an External Advisory Committee.

The Program supports a wide range of projects across all provinces and territories: women's groups, Indigenous peoples, LGBTQ2+, visible minorities and linguistic-minority communities, including official language minority communities, among others.

Related link

Documentary Heritage Communities Program

Search for related information by keyword: Heritage | Library and Archives Canada | Canada | History and heritage | general public | news releases | Hon. Steven Guilbeault

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]

Related Links

www.lac-bac.gc.ca

