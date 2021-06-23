Library and Archives Canada launches the Price McIntosh Bursary to support diversity in Canada's libraries and archives

GATINEAU, QC, June 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is pleased to announce the launch of the Price McIntosh Bursary, which is made possible thanks to the generosity of the McIntosh and Price family from Montréal. This bursary is a bequest from the family estate, which donated monies to LAC and asked that they be used to create a bursary program.

Given the Government of Canada's continued commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion, LAC seized this opportunity to put in place this important initiative to provide financial support to Indigenous peoples (First Nation, Inuit and Métis Nation), persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities who wish to pursue studies in fields related to libraries and archives.

The Price McIntosh Bursary supports diversity and inclusion, and aims to develop Canada's next generation of archival and library professionals. With greater diversity in these fields, Canadians will acquire a deeper understanding of our collective history through diverse narratives, experiences and interpretations.

This bursary is consistent with the Government of Canada's commitment to building a more inclusive Canada through advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, eliminating barriers for persons with disabilities and taking new steps to support the contribution of visible minorities to Canadian culture and heritage.

LAC will award up to $10,000 per funding cycle: $5,000 per selected student registered in full-time studies and $2,500 per selected student registered in part-time studies at Canadian colleges or universities for the 2021–2022 academic year, in a program that leads to a career in libraries or archives. All eligible students are invited to submit their applications for the 2021–2022 academic year by October 15, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time).

Guidelines, eligibility criteria and the application form are available on the Price McIntosh Bursary web page. For any questions, or to request alternative formats, applicants may contact LAC:

Phone: 819-997-0893 (or toll-free at 1-844-757-8035)

TTY: 613-992-6969 (or toll-free at 1-866-299-1699)

Email: [email protected]

LAC is committed to helping youth achieve their full potential and eliminating barriers to equality because, when every Canadian has the opportunity to succeed, all Canadians benefit.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is striving for an equitable, pluralistic society whose strength is in its diversity. This initiative will help young Canadians from marginalized and equity-seeking groups, including Indigenous, Black, and racialized people, and those living with disabilities, pursue careers in library and archival sciences, and play a greater role in Canada's rich and diverse documentary heritage."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"For too long, historical collections have effectively portrayed the country and its past through a single lens. By making access to careers in the library and archival fields more accessible to young Canadians from marginalized groups, we are supporting greater diversity in these disciplines, bringing different voices and perspectives to the table where decisions are made about how best to document Canada's heritage, preserve it and make it accessible."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

According to Statistics Canada (2016), while visible minorities make up 20.8% of the total Canadian workforce, only 11% of librarians, 7% of archivists, and 4% to 6% of museum professionals identify as visible minorities.

Library and Archives Canada is committed to including different perspectives and stories in both its collection and the national discourse. Some recent examples include the $14.9 million invested to support Indigenous communities, for the purpose of increasing access to Indigenous-related content in LAC's collection and supporting Indigenous communities in their efforts to preserve First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation cultures and languages, through two Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives: "Listen, Hear Our Voices" and "We Are Here: Sharing Stories."

invested to support Indigenous communities, for the purpose of increasing access to Indigenous-related content in LAC's collection and supporting Indigenous communities in their efforts to preserve First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation cultures and languages, through two Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives: "Listen, Hear Our Voices" and "We Are Here: Sharing Stories." In April 2019 , LAC launched a five-year action plan that comprises 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples .

, LAC launched a five-year action plan that comprises 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the . Additionally, the Government of Canada's Budget 2021 proposes to provide $14.9 million over four years, beginning in 2021–22, to support the preservation of Indigenous heritage through Library and Archives Canada.

proposes to provide over four years, beginning in 2021–22, to support the preservation of Indigenous heritage through Library and Archives Canada. LAC also coordinates a Youth Advisory Council bringing together young people with different ethno-cultural backgrounds and life experiences from across the country to discuss a variety of topics related to Canada's documentary heritage and contribute to LAC management decisions by providing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

documentary heritage and contribute to LAC management decisions by providing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. In May 2019 , the Government of Canada launched "Nothing Without Us": An Accessibility Strategy for the Public Service of Canada , a five-year program to make Canada's public service the most accessible and inclusive in the world. Shortly afterwards, the new Accessible Canada Act came into force. The aim of this act is to create a barrier-free Canada by identifying, removing and preventing barriers to accessibility wherever Canadians interact with areas under federal jurisdiction.

Associated links

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and dissemination of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

