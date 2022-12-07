Library and Archives Canada launches new Listen, Hear Our Voices funding cycle for 2023-2024, in support of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation documentary heritage

GATINEAU, QC , Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) has launched the 2023–2024 funding cycle of its Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative. The deadline for applications is January 31, 2023. Listen, Hear Our Voices provides funding to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout Canada in their efforts to digitize and preserve language and culture materials, and build digitization and preservation capacity for their communities.

Interested organizations should consult the Listen, Hear Our Voices section of the LAC website for information on how to apply.

Prospective applicants are invited to attend informational webinars to learn more about the Listen, Hear Our Voices program and the application process, and to have the opportunity to ask questions. Two webinars will be held in English, and two in French. Please register by noon the day before your preferred session, by writing to [email protected].

December 13, 2022, 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, EST (English)

December 14, 2022, 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, EST (French)

January 17, 2023, 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, EST (English)

January 18, 2023, 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, EST (French)

An Indigenous review committee, external to LAC, and consisting of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation individuals from across Canada, will be reviewing the applications and making recommendations for funding in the spring of 2023.

The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative is part of the Indigenous Documentary Heritage Initiatives, which were developed in 2017 to increase access to Indigenous-related content in the collections in LAC's care and to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation governments and organizations in their efforts to preserve their culture and language materials.

Quick facts

In 2022–2023, LAC provided $1.7 million to support 25 projects by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout Canada as part of the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative.

to support 25 projects by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout as part of the initiative. Since its creation in 2017, Listen, Hear Our Voices has provided $4.7 million to 75 projects across the country.

has provided to 75 projects across the country. In April 2019 , LAC launched a five-year action plan consisting of 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples .

, LAC launched a five-year action plan consisting of 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the . To find out more about LAC's progress in advancing its commitments, consult the Indigenous Heritage Action Plan Implementation Progress Report on LAC's Indigenous Documentary Heritage Initiatives website.

