Library and Archives Canada launches new call for proposals under Documentary Heritage Communities Program

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is pleased to announce that documentary heritage organizations across the country can now apply for funding for the 2023–2024 cycle of the Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

For a ninth consecutive year, LAC will provide $1.5 million to support communities in all parts of Canada that preserve and make accessible local documentary heritage. The projects funded are designed to help local heritage organizations raise their profile, preserve their collections better or make them more accessible to all.

All Canadian organizations that have or are developing an archival service, and other memory institutions across the country, are invited to check their eligibility for the program on the LAC website. You will find all of the necessary information and tools to help you produce and submit your application.

The deadline to submit an application is January 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time). If you have any questions about the program, contact us by email at [email protected], or by phone at 819-997-0893 or 1-844-757-8035.

LAC is proud to work with communities to sustainably preserve and share Canada's documentary heritage.

Quotes

"Documentary heritage is a key component of our collective memory. It allows communities across the country to preserve and share their stories, their language, their symbols and all of the elements that make up the diversity of our Canadian culture. I encourage organizations across Canada working to preserve their documentary heritage locally and make it accessible to submit projects to the Documentary Heritage Communities Program. Together, let's leave a legacy rich in memories for future generations of Canadians."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"To preserve Canada's documentary heritage and make it accessible to as many citizens as possible, collaboration with memory organizations and institutions in all regions of the country is essential. The financial aid provided by the Documentary Heritage Communities Program allows us to work together to incorporate local history, specific to each region or community, into our great common Canadian history, to preserve it and make it known. I encourage organizations across the country to learn more about the program. LAC looks forward to working with you!"

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

Since its creation in 2015, LAC's Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP) has invested a total of $12 million to support 190 different Canadian organizations, with the completion of 310 projects.

to support 190 different Canadian organizations, with the completion of 310 projects. To be selected, a project must contribute to:

improving the capacity of documentary heritage organizations to preserve archival materials;



making documents more accessible to the Canadian public.

The DHCP provides support to a variety of Canadian documentary heritage organizations such as minority language communities, women's groups, Indigenous communities and associations, 2SLGBTQI+ groups and associations, visible minorities, and many others. As such, the program helps to promote the values of diversity and inclusion in Canada .

. The following local and not-for-profit organizations can apply for funding: genealogical organizations or societies, historical societies, Indigenous organizations, and Indigenous government institutions, libraries, organizations with an archival service, professional archival and library associations.

Upon submission, applications are reviewed by an external advisory committee.

Selected projects will be announced following the review of applications.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at library-archives.canada.ca. Stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr, LinkedIn, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

