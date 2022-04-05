Library and Archives Canada announces first recipients of Price McIntosh Bursary

GATINEAU, QC, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is pleased to announce the first recipients of the Price McIntosh Bursary, for the 2021–22 academic year.

In memory of Walter Charles Price and Adis Florence Mary McIntosh, the Price McIntosh Bursary was created in 2021 to encourage Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation), persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities to pursue studies in fields related to libraries and archives. The bursary is consistent with the Government of Canada's commitment to building a more inclusive country and integrating a diversity of perspectives into the national narrative.

The 2021–22 recipients are:

Courtney Myron , studying library and information technology at Red River College, Manitoba

, studying library and information technology at Red River College, Laila El Mugammar , pursuing graduate studies in library and information science at Western University , Ontario

, pursuing graduate studies in library and information science at , Mandeep Kaur (Atwal) Nilson , studying library and information technology at Langara College , British Columbia

LAC congratulates the recipients and expresses its pride in helping students to reach their full potential while promoting inclusion in careers in libraries and archives.

To learn more about the recipients and the bursary, visit Price McIntosh Bursary.

Quote

"Congratulations to the three recipients of the Price McIntosh Bursary. As documentary heritage institutions continue to adapt to many new realities, it is critical to foster diversity in Canadian libraries and archives. By contributing your innovative ways, enriched by your own experiences, you help to highlight creations and works that reflect various realities. At the same time, you help to document, preserve and make accessible the many facets of Canada's great narrative."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

For this first year, bursaries totalling $12,500 were awarded to three students.

were awarded to three students. The amounts awarded varied depending on the status of the students: $5,000 for students registered in full-time studies and $2,500 for students registered in part-time studies at a Canadian college or university.

for students registered in full-time studies and for students registered in part-time studies at a Canadian college or university. Eligible students may receive a bursary for up to three consecutive years.

The application period for the 2022–23 academic year will open in the spring.

