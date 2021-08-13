Library and Archives Canada announces First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations receiving funding through the Listen, Hear our Voices initiative

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is providing funding to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout Canada in their efforts to identify, digitize and preserve Indigenous language and culture recordings, and build digitization and preservation capacity in their communities.

Nineteen (19) Indigenous organizations across the country received funding to digitize and make accessible their existing audio and video heritage for future generations as part of the initiative's second call for applications, which closed in December 2020.

An Indigenous review committee, external to LAC, and consisting of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation individuals from across Canada reviewed applications and made the following recommendations for funding.

Indigenous organizations receiving funding through the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative

(2020–2021):

Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute

Alberta First Nations Information Governance Centre

Beausoleil First Nation Public Library

Chippewas of Nawash Language Nest

Council of Yukon First Nations – Yukon Native Language Centre

First Nations University of Canada

Fisher River Cree Nation

Indigenous Languages of Manitoba Inc.

Inuit Broadcasting Corporation

Keewatin Tribal Council

Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council – Treaty Aboriginal Rights Research Program Archive

Mamawi Apikatetan Braiding Histories Inc.

Braiding Histories Inc. Manitoba Indigenous Cultural Education Centre Inc.

McLeod Lake Indian Band

Mishamikoweesh Corporation

Nisichawayasi Nehetho Culture and Education Authority Inc.

Okanagan Indian Band

Tłı̨chǫ Government

Woodland Cultural Centre

For project titles and funding amounts, visit the Listen, Hear Our Voices (Contribution funding recipients 2020–2021) web page.

The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative is part of the Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives, which were developed in 2017 to increase access to Indigenous-related content in the collections that are in LAC's care and to support Indigenous communities in their efforts to preserve First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation culture and language recordings.

Quotes

"As we are walking the path of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and acknowledging the tragic impact of colonialism and erasure of Indigenous peoples, initiatives such as this important one reinforces our mandate—and even more so, our obligation—to support Indigenous communities in their efforts to reclaim their cultural heritage and identity."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Ensuring a sustainable future for First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation heritage recordings is of the utmost importance and a priority not only for Library and Archives Canada but for the entire country. This initiative is just one of the many ways we can put words into action when it comes to walking the journey to truth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"There comes a time when we need to protect our own history so that it can be celebrated in the future. The Listen, Hear Our Voices funding gives us the opportunity to protect our history while ensuring that we have history keepers for the future."

Beausoleil First Nation Public Library

"Screenshots from the 90's: Active Wisdom and Modern Voices allows Indigenous people to connect with local narratives of enduring value. These individual and collective memories may be used as tools for empowerment in exploring self-identity and articulating cultural diversity, as well as cornerstones for creative endeavors."

Mamawi Apikatetan Braiding Histories Inc.

"Thanks to Listen, Hear Our Voices funding, the Inuit Broadcasting Corporation is excited to continue the Iqqaumavavut: "We Remember Them" Archival project, digitizing hundreds of historical Inuktut language analogue programs and making them publicly accessible. Because of this support our important work of preserving Inuit values, culture and language for future generations will continue."

Inuit Broadcasting Corporation

Quick facts

In 2019–2020, LAC provided $2.3 million to support 31 projects by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout Canada as part of the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative.

to support 31 projects by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout as part of the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative. Additionally, the Government of Canada's Budget 2021 proposed to provide $14.9 million over four years, beginning in 2021–2022, to support the preservation of Indigenous heritage through Library and Archives Canada.

Budget 2021 proposed to provide over four years, beginning in 2021–2022, to support the preservation of Indigenous heritage through Library and Archives Canada. In April 2019 , LAC launched a five-year action plan that comprises 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples .

, LAC launched a five-year action plan that comprises 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the . To find out more about LAC's progress in advancing its commitments, consult the Indigenous Heritage Action Plan Implementation Progress Report on LAC's Indigenous documentary heritage initiatives website.

Related products

Library and Archives Canada provides funding to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation culture and language recordings [2020-10-01]

Library and Archives Canada funds projects to help preserve Indigenous culture and language recordings [2020-01-06]

Library and Archives Canada launches funding and services to help preserve Indigenous culture and language recordings [2019-04-05]

Associated links

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and dissemination of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca. Stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

Search for related information by keyword: Aboriginal languages | Aboriginal peoples | Library and Archives Canada | Gatineau | Funding – Indigenous peoples and cultures | general public | news releases | Hon. Steven Guilbeault

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

For further information: Media Relations: Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/

