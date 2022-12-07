Library and Archives Canada announces First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations receiving 2022-2023 funding from Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative Français
Dec 07, 2022, 13:12 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is announcing the recipients of the most recent funding cycle of its Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative. Listen, Hear Our Voices provides funding to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout Canada in their efforts to digitize and preserve language and culture materials, and build digitization and preservation capacity for their communities.
Twenty-five (25) Indigenous organizations across the country received funding totalling $1.7 million for 2022–2023 as part of the initiative's third funding cycle.
An Indigenous review committee, external to LAC, and consisting of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation individuals from across Canada, reviewed the applications and made the following recommendations for funding.
Indigenous organizations receiving funding through the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative
(2022–2023):
- Acimowin Opaspiw Society
- Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation
- Alkw Media Society
- Avataq Cultural Institute
- Cheslatta Carrier Nation
- Council of Yukon First Nations – Yukon Native Language Centre
- Cowessess First Nation
- Frog Lake Library
- Heiltsuk Cultural Education Centre
- Inuvialuit Cultural Centre Pitquhiit-Pitqusiit
- Joint Secretariat
- K'ómoks First Nation
- Mamawi Apikatetan Braiding Histories Inc.
- Mamu Tshishkutamashutau/Innu Education
- Manitoba Indigenous Cultural Education Centre Inc.
- Micmacs of Gesgapegiag
- Mishamikoweesh Corporation
- Mizinatik Digital Centre
- Organisme Kina8at
- Poundmaker Cree Nation
- Stó:lo Research and Resource Management Centre
- Treaty Education Alliance
- United Chiefs and Councils of MnidooMnising
- University nuxelhot'ine thaa?ehots'i nistameyimâkanak Blue Quills
- Walpole Island Heritage Centre
For project titles and funding amounts, visit the Listen, Hear Our Voices (Contribution funding recipients 2022–2023) web page.
The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative is part of the Indigenous Documentary Heritage Initiatives, which were developed in 2017 to increase access to Indigenous-related content in the collections in LAC's care and to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation governments and organizations in their efforts to preserve their culture and language materials.
About Library and Archives Canada (LAC)
The mandate of LAC is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. LAC also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and dissemination of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.
LAC is online at https://library-archives.canada.ca/. Stay connected through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.
Quotes
"The path towards truth and reconciliation is made up of countless gestures made by both institutions and individual Canadians. No contribution towards the collective healing process is too small, and LAC is particularly proud of the role it is playing with its series of Indigenous initiatives, of which Listen, Hear Our Voices is an important part. We are committed to assisting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation communities as they reclaim and revitalize their language, culture and heritage."
Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada
Quick facts
- A new Listen, Hear Our Voices funding cycle is under way for 2023–2024. The deadline for applications is January 31, 2023.
- In 2021–2022, LAC provided $2.3 million to support 31 projects by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout Canada as part of the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative.
- Since its creation in 2017, Listen, Hear Our Voices has provided $4.7 million to 75 projects across the country.
- In April 2019, LAC launched a five-year action plan consisting of 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
- To find out more about LAC's progress in advancing its commitments, consult the Indigenous Heritage Action Plan Implementation Progress Report on LAC's Indigenous Documentary Heritage Initiatives website.
SOURCE Library and Archives Canada
For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]
