GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is announcing the recipients of the most recent funding cycle of its Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative. Listen, Hear Our Voices provides funding to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout Canada in their efforts to digitize and preserve language and culture materials, and build digitization and preservation capacity for their communities.

Twenty-five (25) Indigenous organizations across the country received funding totalling $1.7 million for 2022–2023 as part of the initiative's third funding cycle.

An Indigenous review committee, external to LAC, and consisting of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation individuals from across Canada, reviewed the applications and made the following recommendations for funding.

Indigenous organizations receiving funding through the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative

(2022–2023):

Acimowin Opaspiw Society

Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation

Alkw Media Society

Avataq Cultural Institute

Cheslatta Carrier Nation

Council of Yukon First Nations – Yukon Native Language Centre

Cowessess First Nation

Frog Lake Library

Heiltsuk Cultural Education Centre

Inuvialuit Cultural Centre Pitquhiit-Pitqusiit

Joint Secretariat

K'ómoks First Nation

Mamawi Apikatetan Braiding Histories Inc.

Apikatetan Braiding Histories Inc. Mamu Tshishkutamashutau/Innu Education

Manitoba Indigenous Cultural Education Centre Inc.

Micmacs of Gesgapegiag

Mishamikoweesh Corporation

Mizinatik Digital Centre

Organisme Kina8at

Poundmaker Cree Nation

Stó:lo Research and Resource Management Centre

Treaty Education Alliance

United Chiefs and Councils of MnidooMnising

University nuxelhot'ine thaa?ehots'i nistameyimâkanak Blue Quills

Walpole Island Heritage Centre

For project titles and funding amounts, visit the Listen, Hear Our Voices (Contribution funding recipients 2022–2023) web page.

The Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative is part of the Indigenous Documentary Heritage Initiatives, which were developed in 2017 to increase access to Indigenous-related content in the collections in LAC's care and to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation governments and organizations in their efforts to preserve their culture and language materials.

About Library and Archives Canada (LAC)

The mandate of LAC is to preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, thereby contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. LAC also facilitates cooperation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and dissemination of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

LAC is online at https://library-archives.canada.ca/. Stay connected through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

Quotes

"The path towards truth and reconciliation is made up of countless gestures made by both institutions and individual Canadians. No contribution towards the collective healing process is too small, and LAC is particularly proud of the role it is playing with its series of Indigenous initiatives, of which Listen, Hear Our Voices is an important part. We are committed to assisting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation communities as they reclaim and revitalize their language, culture and heritage."

Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

Quick facts

A new Listen, Hear Our Voices funding cycle is under way for 2023–2024. The deadline for applications is January 31, 2023 .

funding cycle is under way for 2023–2024. The deadline for applications is . In 2021–2022, LAC provided $2.3 million to support 31 projects by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout Canada as part of the Listen, Hear Our Voices initiative.

to support 31 projects by First Nations, Inuit and Métis Nation organizations throughout as part of the initiative. Since its creation in 2017, Listen, Hear Our Voices has provided $4.7 million to 75 projects across the country.

has provided to 75 projects across the country. In April 2019 , LAC launched a five-year action plan consisting of 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples .

, LAC launched a five-year action plan consisting of 28 actions to recognize Indigenous rights and increase access to its collection. Developed in collaboration with the Indigenous Advisory Circle, this plan represents LAC's response to the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of and illustrates its commitment toward implementing the . To find out more about LAC's progress in advancing its commitments, consult the Indigenous Heritage Action Plan Implementation Progress Report on LAC's Indigenous Documentary Heritage Initiatives website.

Related products

Associated links

Search for related information by keyword: Aboriginal languages | Library and Archives Canada | Gatineau | Funding – Indigenous peoples and cultures | Aboriginal peoples | general public | news releases

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

For further information: Contacts: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]