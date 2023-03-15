Built on a historic site in the heart of Aylmer, this brand-new residential concept featuring 160 rental condos is custom designed for 55+ lifestyles

GATNEAU, QC, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Lib Aylmer, an innovative residential complex consisting of 160 rental condominium units for residents aged 55 and older with active lifestyles, was officially inaugurated today. The ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Gatineau, France Bélisle, members of the EMD-Batimo Executive Committee, and several new residents of the six-storey modern building located at the intersection of Rue Principale and Boulevard Wilfrid-Lavigne in the heart of the Aylmer district of Gatineau.

"We are very proud to be here today for the culmination of this major project that began back in the spring of 2019 with citizens' meetings," said Francis Charron, President, Batimo, and Vice-President, EMD Construction. "From the very start, Lib Aylmer was envisioned to address the specific needs and expectations of retirees and semi-retirees who are looking to sell their homes but are not ready to move to a seniors' residence. With Lib Aylmer, we are delivering peace of mind to this client group, along with close proximity to essential services and a wealth of leisure attractions."

A captivating historical district

Built on the site of the former Aylmer Academy, dating back to 1861, Lib Aylmer features a uniquely appealing blend of heritage architecture with contemporary design. The Academy building has been skilfully incorporated into the complex, with original stone walls adorning several of the apartments and the common spaces. The newly constructed part of the building includes an inner courtyard beautifully landscaped with trees and shrubs.

Located at the gateway to a captivating historical district, Lib Aylmer offers all the benefits of vibrant urban living along with the tranquillity of nearby green spaces. Tenants are just a short distance from a wide range of services, including grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping in the Galeries d'Aylmer, as well as outdoor leisure options galore: the Outaouais River, the marina and nature parks, plus the Champlain and Royal Ottawa golf clubs.

Active living for residents aged 55 and over

Lib Aylmer stands out for its rich and varied amenities that help keep residents' lifestyles active and social: its versatile, unifying common spaces include a light-filled, welcoming lounge, pool tables, a gym, a community kitchen for sharing meals with family or friends, a heated indoor swimming pool, the inner courtyard, a virtual golf room, and patio spaces with barbecues.

Combining comfort, elegance and quality materials, Lib Aylmer's 160 rental units range in size from studio to three-bedroom (517 to 1,318 square feet) and include four prestige apartments in the former Aylmer Academy building. There are more than 200 indoor and outdoor parking spaces for residents and their visitors, and security features include chip access and surveillance cameras.

The Lib Aylmer project is also compliant with the City of Gatineau's sustainable transportation plan: it is well served by several public transit routes, and a wide pedestrian-friendly space has been laid out next to the façade along Rue Principale to ensure access to the retail offerings on that thoroughfare.

A few units are still available for rent. For full details, please contact 819-557-1140.

About EMD-Batimo

EMD-Batimo, founded in 1998, is a leading player in the Québec construction and real estate industry. With its 25 years of experience, the company has a portfolio of residential complexes including retirement homes, condominiums and rental properties. Attentive to the needs of its customers, it offers them unique, distinctive products that meet their expectations. EMD-Batimo also acts as developer, builder and operator for most of its projects, ensuring superior quality standards at every stage.

