WATSON LAKE, YT, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Liard First Nation and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) are proud to announce the completion and opening of the new Elders Housing Complex in Watson Lake, Yukon. This nine-unit facility will play a key role in addressing the housing needs of Liard First Nation Elders, providing them with a safe and independent living environment that honours their contributions to the Nation.

Aerial view of the newly completed nine-unit Elders Housing Complex for Liard First Nation in Watson Lake. Courtesy of Kobayashi + Zedda Architects. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada) Second aerial view of the newly completed nine-unit Elders Complex for Liard First Nation in Watson Lake. Courtesy of Kobayashi + Zedda Architects. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

Elders, as Knowledge Keepers, carry the language, traditions, and stories that strengthen the Liard First Nation community. This facility provides a modern, secure space for Elders to continue sharing their wisdom with youth, preserving cultural identity, and fostering social cohesion. This reflects a shared commitment to the well-being of the Liard First Nation and to addressing the housing needs of its members.

The project began 3 years ago, funded by a $9 million contribution from ISC with a $810,000 contribution from Yukon Housing Corporation through the Housing Initiatives Fund. This collaboration underscores the value of partnership between federal and territorial governments in creating meaningful change in the North.

The Elders Housing Complex features 9 one-bedroom, independent living units, each equipped with a private kitchen and essential amenities to promote autonomy and convenience. The facility also includes a shared indoor communal area designed to foster social interaction and bring community members together.

In recent years, ISC has worked alongside Liard First Nation on various housing initiatives, including the construction of tiny homes and modular housing, as well as demolition and infrastructure projects. Together, these initiatives demonstrate the ongoing commitment of federal and Indigenous governments to address housing needs and strengthen community development.

Quotes

"Our Elders are the keepers of our culture and history, and this complex is a testament to our deep respect for them. It also signifies healing from the past and hope for the future, as we work to create spaces that allow our community to grow stronger together. We thank Indigenous Services Canada and the Yukon Housing Corporation for their partnership and support in making this vision a reality."

Stephen Charlie

Chief of Liard First Nation

"Today's celebration marks an important step forward in our shared journey of reconciliation. Through partnerships like this, we can address the needs of Indigenous communities and ensure that those who have carried traditions and wisdom are supported with dignity. This Elders Housing Complex is a place of care, respect, and community, and we are honoured to be part of such a meaningful project."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

"Elders are at the heart and history of our communities. The completion of this new complex in Watson Lake marks a meaningful step toward ensuring Kaska Elders can live safely and comfortably within their communities, surrounded by their family and culture. This project exemplifies what we can accomplish when federal, territorial, and First Nations governments come together to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of Yukon communities."

Dr. Brendan Hanley

Yukon Member of Parliament

"The Elders Complex is a meaningful addition to Watson Lake, honouring the invaluable wisdom and strength of Elders within our communities. Our government is proud to be a partner in this important project. We are committed to investing in essential infrastructure to support Yukoners and advance meaningful steps towards reconciliation."

The Honourable Ranj Pillai

Premier of the Government of Yukon

Quick facts

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) provided $9 million for the Elders Housing Complex in support of Liard First Nation's commitment to improve housing and care for their Elders.

for the Elders Housing Complex in support of Liard First Nation's commitment to improve housing and care for their Elders. Yukon Housing Corporation provided $810,000 to the project, demonstrating strong collaboration between federal, territorial, and First Nations partners.

to the project, demonstrating strong collaboration between federal, territorial, and First Nations partners. Since 2021, nearly $4.84 million from ISC has supported housing projects in Watson Lake , fostering safe and sustainable living environments within the community.

from ISC has supported housing projects in , fostering safe and sustainable living environments within the community. Since 2016 and as of June 30, 2024 , ISC has invested $2.43 billion in targeted funds invested to support ongoing and completed housing infrastructure projects in First Nations, benefitting 611 First Nations communities.

