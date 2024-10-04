LG STUDIO INTRODUCES ESSENCE WHITE - A NEW DESIGN-LED LOOK FOR CONTEMPORARY LIVING

This Sleek Appliance Line Redefines Style and Functionality for the Modern Home

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG) is pleased to announce the newest addition to the LG STUDIO home appliance lineup: the Essence White collection. This collection combines a soft matte-white finish with refined design-led details offering a contemporary look that enhances any kitchen space. Designed for the modern, design-conscious consumer, LG STUDIO Essence White appliances seamlessly blend into almost any kitchen design with its elevated finishes offering a versatile aesthetic.

LG announces the Canadian availability of the new LG STUDIO Essence White collection. The suite of design-led kitchen appliances feature a soft-matte-white finish, and are crafted to complement any aesthetic while serving as statement pieces that reflect your style. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Elevated Aesthetic with Innovative Technology

The LG STUDIO Essence White collection refines and modernizes every element of the kitchen, delivering a sophisticated design across a wide range of appliances, including a refrigerator, slide-in-range, combination wall oven, dishwasher and cooktops. The collection is further enhanced by sleek, light bronze handles, adding a touch of warmth and expression to each appliance.

Crafted with versatility in mind, the Essence White lineup includes both freestanding and built-in appliance options, giving homeowners the flexibility to create a space that fits their personal style without compromising performance.

Revolutionizing the Kitchen Experience

Leading the charge in this new lineup is the LG STUDIO 27 cu.ft. Counter-Depth Max™ French Door Refrigerator (SRFB27W3). With its ultra-large capacity and innovative design, this refrigerator offers more storage without sacrificing space, thanks to the counter-depth feature that creates a clean, integrated look. The hidden internal water and ice dispenser provide fresh, filtered water and ice while maintaining the sleek exterior. Inside, the premium backlit LED lighting and charcoal grey interior enhance the luxurious look of the refrigerator, turning a practical appliance into a design statement.

For those looking to elevate their cooking experience, the LG STUDIO InstaView® Slide-in Range (LSGS6338N) offers a host of advanced features including five cooktop burners. From the multifunction cooking capabilities of ProBake Convection®, Air Fry and Air Sous Vide, to the innovative InstaView® window which enables you to check your food with two quick knocks – this range brings precision and creativity to the kitchen. Premium touches such as backlit metal knobs, smooth-glide racks, and soft-close hinges distinguishes the LG STUDIO collection from standard industry models.

The new Essence White lineup also includes the LG STUDIO 1.7/4.7 cu.ft. Combi Wall Oven (WCES6428N) which offers ultimate convenience with ProBake Convection® ensuring even baking on every rack, while Steam Sous Vide and Steam Cook functions allow for precise, temperature-controlled cooking of delicate proteins, fish and vegetables. The oven's premium design includes a 7-inch LCD display with an intuitive control system featuring more than 40 auto-cook recipes. The InstaView® feature is also integrated into this model, allowing users to check their dishes without opening the door.

Unmatched Cleaning Power with the LG STUDIO QuadWash Pro® Dishwasher

The LG STUDIO QuadWash Pro® Dishwasher (SDWB24W3) offers a standout combination of design and functionality. With the industry-leading 1-Hour Wash and Dry Cycle1, this dishwasher ensure dishes are clean and dry in just one hour – perfect for busy households or those who love to entertain. TrueSteam® technology helps reduce water spots, leaving dishes sparkling clean. With a whisper-quiet operation, the dishwasher blends seamlessly into the background, allowing users to run it any time without disrupting their home's quiet atmosphere.

Luxury Meets Functionality

The LG STUDIO Essence White lineup stands out not just for its design, but also for its innovative features that meet the demands of today's homeowners. Each appliance in the collection is designed to enhance both the aesthetic and the practical experience of home living.

A Commitment to Modern Living

With its refined design and state-of-the-art technology, the LG STUDIO Essence White lineup is perfect for homeowners seeking a blend of creative style and performance. The new lineup reflects LG's dedication to innovation, craftsmanship and functionality, making it the ideal choice for those looking to elevate their home with minimalistic and modern design.

For more information on the LG STUDIO Essence White lineup, as well as pricing and availability, please visit LG.ca

About LG Electronics Canada, Inc.

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68-billion USD in global sales innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

____________________________ 1 Based on 2022 third-party testing comparing competitive consumer products.

