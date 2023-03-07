Now available in Canada, LG's latest dishwasher innovation leverage LG's QuadWash ProTM and Dynamic Heat DryTM Technology to provide clean and dry dishes, faster

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - LG is bringing innovation to the dishwashing category with its latest top-control dishwasher lineup – featuring QuadWash Pro™ and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies. Now available in Canada, LG's new dishwashers – models LDPM6762, LDPS6762 and LDTH7972 – are designed with a multitude of engineering enhancements to offer consumers smarter cleaning innovation and convenience.

With a combination of LG's QuadWash Pro and Dynamic Dry technologies, LG's new top-control dishwashers deliver sparkling clean dishes with faster cycle times, making these new models effective and time-efficient.

Powerful Performance for a Deeper Clean

The dirtiest of dishes have met their match: The new QuadWash Pro lineup of dishwashers can tackle the most difficult food stains and residue with relative ease. The dishwashers are equipped with high-pressure jets, with 38 per cent more cleaning power compared to standard LG QuadWash models, that spray dishes from multiple angles while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food remains and deliver an elevated cleaning performance.

The jewel of the new lineup -- the LDTH7972 Smart Top Control model -- combines pro-level cleaning performance with speed and efficiency to deliver sparking, table-ready dishes in less time. With the combination of QuadWash Pro, Dynamic Heat Dry and TrueSteam® technologies, this model enables Canadians to wash their dishes with a one-hour wash and dry cycle, leaving more time to spend on other tasks.

The LDTH7972 model features LG's Dynamic Heat Dry technology, which circulates hot air for faster, more complete drying and delivers table-ready dishes off the rack, including hard-to-dry plastics. As well, the interior LED lighting provides heightened visibility with two integrated tub lights that turn on when the dishwasher door is opened, so Canadians can easily check on their favourite mug or dinner plate.

The LDPS6762 Smart Top Control model comes equipped with all the features of the LDTH7972 with the exception of the one-hour wash cycle, giving Canadians flexibility based on their needs. LG's innovative AI-powered ThinQ® technology, which enables users to stay connected to their home appliances virtually, is also built into the new models. Using the ThinQ® app, Canadians can receive helpful maintenance alerts, monitor remaining cycle times and receive notifications when a cycle is complete -- all from their smartphone or voice assistant.

The QuadWash Pro LDPS6762 and LDTH7972 models feature LG's 100oC TrueSteam technology, which utilizes stream for powerful cleaning and reduces water spots by up to 60 per cent1. LG QuadWash Pro dishwashers are certified by the National Sanitation Foundation and reduce bacteria on dishes by up to 99.9 per cent2, with final rinse temperatures exceeding 66°C on the steam cycle.

LG's EasyRack Plus® system enables users to fit more dishes into the dishwasher, run fewer loads and keep after-dinner cleanup to a minimum. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts effortlessly and smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversized pans below. Customizable tines offer greater flexibility for loading dishes of all shapes and sizes, without compromising cleaning performance.

And, when it comes to aesthetics, these dishwashers do not disappoint: Both options have a beautiful smudge resistant stainless-steel finish that keeps kitchens looking sharp without the need for specialty cleaners or constant attention. The QuadWash Pro models are available in a smudge resistant black stainless or classic smudge resistant stainless steel, making these dishwashers an artful addition to any kitchen space.

LG is committed to bringing Canadians innovative technology for an elevated lifestyle. The Energy Star certified LG QuadWash Pro dishwasher models are designed with innovation, performance and efficiency at their core, and are available for purchase at retailers across Canada. For more information regarding the QuadWash Pro dishwashers, please visit LG.ca.

1Per cent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by model. Results based on test with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb. 2018. 2Certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) to reduce bacteria on dishes by 99.999 per cent when operated on the Steam cycle.

