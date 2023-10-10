The LG OLED evo M Series is the first lineup of OLED TVs equipped with Zero Connect technology

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is launching the LG OLED evo M3 Series, the world's first and only OLED TVs with 4K 120Hz wireless connectivity in Canada2. The LG OLED evo M3 TVs are completely free of cables, with the exception of the power cord, and feature the world's first wireless connectivity solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at 4K 120Hz between the Zero Connect box and the screen3.

LG OLED M3 TVs feature the world’s first and only wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at 4K 120Hz between the Zero Connect box and screen (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

As LG celebrates the 10th anniversary of technological and design advancement in OLED innovation, the LG OLED evo M3 Series takes the company's leadership in the premium TV segment to the next level. Available at launch at Best Buy in Canada, LG OLED evo M3 Series models are available in 77-inch and 83-inch screen sizes.

The TVs come with the Zero Connect Box, which allows for AV transmission at 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate, for a distance of up to 10 metres between itself and the screen4. The Zero Connect Box supports a range of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN and Bluetooth – making it easy to connect various devices or peripherals, from gaming consoles to set-top boxes.

To ensure the seamless transmission of image and sound, the box identifies the optimal transmission path and has an adjustable antenna that can be positioned according to the screen's location. As the Zero Connect technology eliminates the need to have cables and devices in close proximity to the screen, users are able to enjoy the immersion offered by an ultra-large screen in a clutter-free space.

The LG OLED evo M3 Series also boasts the company's chic, ultra-modern Gallery Design, which provides a seamless, flush-to-wall mount, eliminating the need to place a cabinet or table directly underneath the TV.

In addition to elevated design and strong performance, the LG OLED evo M3 is powered by artificial intelligence. LG's exclusive α9 AI Processor Gen6 drives the native 120Hz refresh rate, Brightness Booster Max, and AI technology that senses what the user is watching to select the best picture and sound settings—for an immersive viewing experience.

For today's gamer, the LG OLED evo M3 TVs are packed with the features needed to compete, such as blazing-fast 0.1 millisecond response rate, plus NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate support for a smoother, clearer picture. Whether users game on consoles or on the cloud, the LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer put the control at their fingertips.

"LG is continuing to push technology innovation to the next level with the LG OLED evo M3 Series TVs," said Varun Kalia, Vice President of Sales, LG Electronics Canada Home Entertainment. "With premium sound and picture quality, seamless performance and wireless connectivity capability our first-of-its-kind LG OLED evo M presents customers with a greater degree of freedom in arranging their living spaces."

Other features of the LG OLED evo M3 TVs include:

The latest Alpha series processor utilizes LG's most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning technology to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality.

AI Picture Pro now offers improved upscaling for better clarity and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, which helps reveal the depth and detail in every frame. AI Picture Pro also integrates a picture processing technology that detects and refines important objects, such as people's faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality.

In addition to fine-tuning image reproduction, the α9 AI Processor Gen6 powers LG's AI Sound Pro, a feature that helps viewers get swept up in the on-screen action by delivering virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs' built-in speaker system.

AI Concierge provides each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries. It also suggests useful settings, options and modes (including the Family Care setting, Eye Comfort mode, Multi-View mode, clock setting, Bluetooth speaker connection, and mute sound) for a customized viewing and user experience.

In celebration of a decade of OLED leadership,5 LG continues to deliver on its mission to foster Innovation for a Better Life with the LG OLED evo M3 Series. For more information, visit LG.ca.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $64 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit LG.ca

1 Based on Marketplace Survey July 2023. World's first and only wireless OLED TV refers to OLED TV with 4K 120Hz wireless connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. 2 Based on Marketplace Survey July 2023. World's first and only wireless OLED TV refers to OLED TV with 4K 120Hz wireless connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. 3 Zero Connect Box must be placed within direct line of sight up to 30 feet from the OLED TV in an enclosure free environment, and lower than the TV's wireless receiver. TV and Zero Connect Box plug into the wall for power. Only 97" supports stand. Stand sold separately. 4 Zero Connect Box must be placed within direct line of sight up to 30 feet from the OLED TV in an enclosure free environment, and lower than the TV's wireless receiver. TV and Zero Connect Box plug into the wall for power. Only 97" supports stand. Stand sold separately. 5 Omdia. 10 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2022. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https:/www.omdia.com/ for more details.

