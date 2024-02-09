LG EV charger business expansion empowers Canadian customers to convert to sustainable energy usage, improve cost savings and environmental outcomes

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) a leader in innovative technology solutions announces the entry of its electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions business in Canada. This business expansion offers charge point operators and commercial property owners additional solutions in the rapidly growing Canadian EV market, initially with state-of-the-art Level 2 chargers manufactured at the recently announced EV charger facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

The move into the Canadian market is a response to the significant growth observed in EV adoption across the country and the Government of Canada's commitment to reducing carbon emissions alongside the increasing consumer shift towards electric vehicles, making this an opportune time for LG to introduce its premium charging solutions.

LG has started assembling advanced Level 2 11kW chargers at its Texas factory and will begin production of 175kW fast chargers within the first half of the year. LG also aims to introduce a Level 3 350kW ultra-fast charger in 2024, expanding its EV charger lineup to meet the varied needs of customers, especially those operating in areas such as commercial travel and long-distance transportation.

LG smart chargers represent the latest in EV technology, designed to offer efficient, reliable, and convenient charging solutions. Hotels, restaurants, transit hubs, shopping centres, multi-residential and commercial buildings and other locations are empowered to set their own rates, create a profit centre and scale their network to meet local demands. It also offers the opportunity for businesses, municipalities and other public places to support their electrification strategy with independently owned and operated charging stations that create new revenue streams, while providing an additional branding platform on an optional digital screen.

LG is quickly earning a reputation as a reliable EV charger provider thanks to its manufacturing capabilities, quality control, after-sales service and differentiated offerings including user-control and advertising solutions.

LG's EV charger launch supports the company's broader electrification strategy, which empowers customers to convert to more sustainable energy usage, saving money and improving environmental outcomes in the process. LG's suite of whole home electrification products includes heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems, water heaters and dryers, energy storage systems, and ENERGY STAR certified smart appliances, including induction ranges and cooktops.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $64 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: Media Contact: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]