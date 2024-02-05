The brand's commitment to Keeping the Life's Good Promise and innovation extends beyond technology to after care support with the unveiling of a new look and name

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to announce the next step for delivering innovation for a better life with the rebranding of the company's support division to LG CareQ.

As a leading provider of technology solutions, LG takes pride in keeping the Life's Good promise, and vital to this is delivering exceptional customer service. The technology landscape continues to rapidly evolve, and so too does the need for enhanced service and support capabilities that focuses on effective customer care. LG's after-purchase service offerings include a 10-year limited parts warranty on select appliances, a flat-rate LG CareQ Out-of-Warranty Program, extended warranty product care, now known as the LG CareQ Protection Plan, LG CareQ Direct Technicians, an LG authorized service provider network that can offer remote diagnoses for single-visit repair as well as quick access to replacement parts, and an LG CareQ Business Concierge Program to manage LG Business customers.

Formerly known as LG Canada Support, the newly branded LG CareQ intends to add a personalized experience and new identity to the customer care, support and service that has become the standard for LG customers. A new logo will adorn every facet of LG Canada's customer service and support offerings – from the digital interface, to the shirts worn by LG Direct Technicians. Furthermore, a newly created manifesto details the guiding principles in which the LG CareQ team operates, with a focus on quality, value, innovation and prompt service to further LG's commitment of standing behind its products.

LG CareQ will combine all of LG's service offerings into one easy-to-recognize brand and will also encompass all modes of communication with the support team, including WhatsApp, call centre access, the LG virtual assistant, a sign language option in partnership with Asign Canada, SMS and, of course, the in-home experience.

"The branding to LG CareQ embodies everything we do to support and care for our customers after they purchase a product, and ties seamlessly into our innovation ecosystem," says Brian Yu, Head of Customer Value Innovation at LG Electronics Canada. In rebranding we thoughtfully created our new name, with the core focus on caring for our customers. The letter 'Q', which is already ubiquitous within the LG ThinQ ecosystem expands on several values including Quality Service, addressing Qualitative feedback from our customers, understanding our customers' complex Questions, working with our Qualified team and resolving their challenges as Quickly as possible We recognize that prompt and efficient service and repairs are important aspects of choosing a product and at LG Canada, we are committed to Keeping the Life's Good Promise, and providing our customers with peace of mind.

LG understands that customer satisfaction goes well beyond the point of sale and has answered the call with LG CareQ. For more information, visit LG.ca

