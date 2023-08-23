LG Continues To Bring a Wide Variety of Gaming Experiences To Its TVs

With The Addition of Amazon Luna

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics and Amazon Luna have teamed up to bring the popular cloud gaming service to LG's 2021-2023 Smart TV models (webOS6.0/22/23) in Canada. Building on LG's continued innovation in gaming, LG Smart TV owners can now access their favourite games on Luna directly from the Home Screen Game Card on 2023 LG Smart TVs or by downloading the Luna app from the LG Content Store on LG Smart TVs from 2021-2022.

Amazon Prime members can play Fortnite and a rotating selection of games at no additional cost and Ubisoft PC gamers can connect their account to play select games they already own. Players can also subscribe to libraries of games with Luna's various subscriptions. Luna+ unlocks games across genres—Ubisoft+ Multi Access includes fan-favourite AAA titles and Jackbox Games opens up popular hits. Some popular titles on Luna include Resident Evil 2, LEGO DC Super-Villains, The Jackbox Party Pack 3 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Luna is available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany and LG Smart TV owners in these regions can start playing by logging into their Amazon account on the Luna app. Then simply connect a Luna Controller, either a compatible Bluetooth-enabled controller or the Luna Phone Controller app, and start gaming. The Luna Phone Controller app is available as a free download in the iOS, Android and Amazon app stores.

This new integration builds on LG's longstanding devotion to gamers by way of product innovation: from supporting features in the industry's latest HDMI 2.1 specifications, to introducing the Game Optimizer, an easy to navigate menu for gamers or revealing products such as the LG OLED Flex, the world's first bendable 42-inch OLED TV and a great match for immersive console, PC and cloud gaming.

