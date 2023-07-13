Give an aesthetic makeover to your productivity with the LG gram Style

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada announced today that the all-new LG gram Style is available in Canada later this month. Unveiled at CES 2023 and created to turn heads, the LG gram Style offers exquisite design with the same key features and reliability that has made the LG gram so popular.

The LG gram Style laptop combines powerful performance with aesthetics to enable users to flex their style while they hustle. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada) The LG gram Style laptop combines powerful performance with aesthetics to enable users to flex their style while they hustle. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Offered in 16- and 14-inch versions (models 16Z90RS and 14Z90RS), the LG gram Style has been tailored for people who want to express their unique style wherever they go. The LG gram Style is designed with a beautiful iridescent finish, making the laptop shine and change colours as the light hits it. The focus on design continues inside the new gram where a 'hidden' haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting illuminates at the user's touch.

The LG gram Style packs serious power under the hood. Celebrating 10 years of LG OLED innovation, this laptop is equipped with LG's most advanced self-lit pixel technology in stunning 16-inch and 14-inch WQXGA+ OLED displays. The Anti-Glare Low Reflection display comes with a 100% DCI P3 colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black to deliver exceptional image resolution with true-to-life detail and stunning, deep black levels.

Whether it's streaming fast-paced action movies, video editing large-scale projects, or simply scrolling on the fly, you can do it all with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 0.2ms response time for the 16-inch model. That means smoother transitions for truly immersive viewing.

Beyond the aesthetics, this laptop carries a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor and a Gen4 NVMe™ solid-state drive (SSD) for dependable performance. Coupled with a powerful processor, the Intel® Iris® Xe graphics allow users to multitask with ease. You can accomplish those intensive daily demands from crunching numbers, to editing a masterpiece with processor power that won't slow you down. Windows 11 takes performance a step further with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.

For productivity needs on the go, the LG gram Style is equipped with a long-lasting battery (80Wh on the 16-inch model and 72Wh on the 14-inch model) that generates power on demand for work, play, creativity and entertainment. Regardless of the conditions of the environment, this laptop is up for the challenge, having passed seven tests for military-grade durability1 including vibration, high or low temperature, and more. Meeting these durability standards ensure laptop protection for the daily grind.

Stepping up in portability and enabling users to take their accessories wherever they go, the LG gram Style features multiple ports, including two Thunderbolt™ 42, USB 3.2, headphone, and Micro-SD Card slot options. Thunderbolt™ 4 compatibility supports ultra-fast data transfer, and up to 5K resolution display support.

Complementing the aesthetics and productivity, the LG gram Style does not compromise on audio quality with Dolby Atmos, which is a proprietary audio format that brings the same immersive, 360-degree sound you get in a movie theatre to your LG gram Style. This feature puts more in music and movies for an immersive surround sound experience.

"LG gram Style encapsulates the perfect blend of elegance and practicality, showcasing a sleek, iridescent finish. The laptop embodies LG's vision of 'Innovation for a Better Life' through an ultra-slim and ultra-portable design," said Ashley Audisho, Senior Marketing Manager at LG Electronics Canada. "This lightweight companion redefines the meaning of seamless mobility so you can Hustle Light, Hustle Right."

The LG gram Style is now available in Canada, starting at $2,199.99 for the 14-inch model. For more information and to purchase the LG gram Style, visit lg.ca.

Specifications:



LG gram Style (16Z90RS) LG gram Style (14Z90RS) Display Size 16-inch 14-inch Display WQXGA+ (3,200 x 2,000) OLED WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800) OLED Brightness (Typ.) 400nit 400nit Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz Weight 1,230g 999g Size 355.1 x 241.3 x 15.9mm 311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9 mm Battery 80Wh 72Wh CPU 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory 8GB / 16GB / 32GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Speakers 3.0W x 2 2.0W x 2 Durability MIL-STD-810H I/O Port 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.1, Micro SD, H/P Software LG Smart Assistant, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, PCmover Professional Webcam FHD IR Camera

1 Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards (Nov 2022 – Jan 2023). Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 514.8 – Vibration (Procedure I). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

2 Thunderbolt cable not included.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a USD $63 billion in global sales innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

For further information: LG Electronics Canada, Inc., Shari Balga, C: 647-261-3603, [email protected]