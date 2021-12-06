"This holiday season, we're bringing a piece of our Japanese heritage to Canada with Lexus-designed Furoshiki gift wrap - a unique and sustainable way for Canadians to wrap their holiday gifts," says Martin Gilbert, Director at Lexus Canada. "Gift wrap is an art that plays a key role in festive décor, and we hope our Lexus-designed Furoshiki gift wrap brings an element of craftsmanship to the holiday season."

The Lexus-inspired Furoshiki gift wrap comes in two designs: the iconic Lexus spindle grille and a winter colour scheme that highlights the craftsmanship in Lexus vehicles. The beauty of Furoshiki gift wrap is its versatility: it can be reused as a winter scarf or a decorative piece on your handbag – and, with many unique wrapping techniques, it can also be used to wrap other celebratory gifts.

Just in time for the holidays, Canadians can now get their hands on a limited edition Lexus-inspired Furoshiki gift wrap via social media. To can enter the giveaway, follow @LexusCanada on Instagram, interact with the contest post between December 6 and 9, tell us who you'll be spending the holidays with, and include the hashtag #LexusCraft. Read the full terms and conditions, here.

About Lexus Canada

Lexus Canada is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Lexus luxury cars and sport utility vehicles through a sales and service network of 39 dealers across Canada. Guests have access to a wide range of luxury and performance vehicles with a total of 12 Lexus nameplates available in Canada, including the largest luxury hybrid lineup of 6 hybrid models. Inspired by bold design, intuitive technology, and peak performance, Lexus is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services and creating amazing experiences for their Guests. The Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h are built at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada's (TMMC) award-winning Cambridge South plant. For more information about Lexus and Lexus products, please visit: www.lexus.ca.

