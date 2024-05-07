TORONTO, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - 2024 will be an exciting year for Freedom Mobile customers! Affordable Home Internet and television services are making their debut within the growing suite of services Freedom is bringing to Canadians. Eligible Freedom Mobile customers in select areas within Ontario will be the first to experience both services before they are rolled out to other markets in the coming weeks.

"At Freedom, affordability has been our focus since day one. We started with affordable mobile services, and now we're excited to offer eligible customers reliable and affordable Internet with TV availability", said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Making Freedom a 3-product player is a key milestone in our plan to give Canadians better telecommunications options and to foster healthy competition in more markets."

Fast, reliable and affordable Home Internet

Freedom Home Internet, which is being introduced in Ontario for the first time, offers a range of speeds for light to heavy users who can stream, work and play with peace of mind. Plans come equipped with a modem rental and an eero 6 Wi-Fi router rental which uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to support faster speeds, increased connection efficiency, and reduced network congestion compared to prior Wi-Fi standards, along with network control through an easy-to-use mobile app.

Freedom TV 1 is here!

Available as a ready-to-bundle option for Freedom Home Internet customers, Freedom TV offers affordable live and on-demand TV programming. With Freedom TV (powered by VMedia), customers have the option to customize their channel lineup by adding the theme packs and à la carte channels they want to watch. Plus, the Freedom TV app gives them the flexibility to watch TV the way they want, with the app working on compatible smart TVs and streaming devices, as well as most tablets and phones running iOS or Android.

Over the coming weeks, eligible customers will receive an invitation to sign up to Freedom Home Internet and Freedom TV. Stay tuned as both services will soon become broadly available in more regions of Ontario and elsewhere in Canada.

About Freedom Mobile

Freedom Mobile Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Videotron Ltd., is a Canadian wireless service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 3.5 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive Canadian wireless provider.

1. Freedom TV service is powered by VMedia. Both Freedom Mobile Inc. and VMedia Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Videotron Ltd.

