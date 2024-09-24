TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Heritage Trust is now accepting applications for the 10th anniversary of the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residence Program. Residencies are available for 2025 with flexible terms ranging from one to three months. The program is hosted in Scarborough at the Trust-owned Fool's Paradise, which is the former home and studio of renowned Canadian landscape painter Doris McCarthy (1910-2010).

Fool's Paradise. Photo: Peppercorn Imagine (CNW Group/Ontario Heritage Trust) Fool's Paradise. Photo: Peppercorn Imagine (CNW Group/Ontario Heritage Trust)

At the heart of this residency's success over the past 10 years is a belief that while the creative artistic process looks toward the future to make something new, heritage is a rich source of inspiration.

McCarthy's home has been lovingly conserved just as she lived in it and artists and their chosen projects are shaped by the building's rich past, tranquil natural location and the creative spirit imbued throughout. This residency offers an opportunity to live, work and create in a landmark setting of Canadian art, from the property's location at the edge of the Scarborough Bluffs overlooking the vast expanse of Lake Ontario, to the house's collection of unique visual art, artifacts and treasures collected by McCarthy herself throughout her lifetime.

NEW FOR 2025 — The Doris McCarthy Gallery is pleased to offer a bursary of $1,500 to one of the selected artists in 2025. The selected artist will be responsible for delivering one output for the Gallery, which might include a workshop, artist talk or other program, to be delivered at either Fool's Paradise or the Doris McCarthy Gallery during their residency dates.

Less than three weeks remain until the deadline! Apply to the Doris McCarthy Artist-in-Residenc Program by October 11, 2024 to make your mark among the 60 artists of all kinds who, over the past 10 years, have found dynamic sources of creative inspiration at Fool's Paradise.

Learn more

Stay connected

Follow the Ontario Heritage Trust on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Subscribe to the Heritage Matters ... more! e-newsletter. #ONheritage

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Ontario Heritage Trust (the Trust) is an agency of the Government of Ontario. The Trust conserves, interprets and shares Ontario's heritage. We conserve provincially significant cultural and natural heritage, interpret Ontario's history, celebrate its diversity and educate Ontarians of its importance in our society. The Trust envisions an Ontario where we conserve, value and share the places and landscapes, histories, traditions and stories that embody our heritage, now and for future generations.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

David Leonard, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, Ontario Heritage Trust. [email protected] or 437-246-9065