The Trucks for Ducks sweepstakes have been a huge hit. Talk to anyone and they'll have seen the promotions or had a chance to view one of the three Bespoke Motor Company vehicles valued at over $250,000 each. Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is grateful for the generous support of MacGillivray Injury & Insurance Law for helping to raise awareness and support conservation through this unprecedented campaign.

Early bird draw winners, Stewart Adams and Lynn MacNeil, first learned about Trucks for Ducks through Facebook and later saw the vehicles on display at a local retailer. Longtime fans of classic Land Cruisers, they decided to purchase a few tickets.

The couple has a property that has been in the Adams' family since 1937. It features a small brook-fed pond that remains unfrozen during winter. They plan to use their cash winnings for additional landscaping, overlooking the pond and brook.

"I wake up every cold winter morning and look out my bedroom window to see the ducks swimming around and have witnessed this happening ever since I was a young child," said Adams. "With my love for the Land Cruiser truck and the enjoyment of watching the ducks, I thought it was a wonderful cause. We're happy to be able to support Ducks Unlimited Canada and their important work in conserving our wetlands."

Strong partnerships and innovative fundraising initiatives help drive DUC's conservation efforts from coast to coast. Collaborations like MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law's Trucks for Ducks, enable the organization to expand its conservation impacts, as well as its wetland education and community engagement programming across the country.

"Ducks Unlimited Canada is proud to play a vital role in conserving the diverse habitats of Atlantic Canada," said Adam Campbell, DUC manager of provincial operations, Atlantic Canada. Our efforts to restore and manage 132,000 acres of wetland and associated upland ensure that these critical ecosystems continue to support biodiversity, water quality and availability, and human well-being. By working together, we can protect these natural treasures for future generations."

In Atlantic Canada, DUC is incorporating Indigenous traditional ecological knowledge into its conservation and education programs. Through this work, the charity has been able to expand its wetland education programs to First Nations communities in Atlantic Canada, including Lennox Island, Prince Edward Island, where outreach staff spent a week taking local elementary students on wetland field trips.

DUC supports a First Nations Culture Camp now hosted annually at the Beaubassin Research Centre and has also been able to expand its Treasured Wetlands program into New Brunswick. This outreach program celebrates wetlands of all kinds in the provinces and connects communities with special ecosystems. Each year, DUC hosts public events at these sites, including invasive species removal work, birding workshops, nest-box builds and more.

Visit DUC's website to learn more about DUC's conservation efforts in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Incredible odds ... Do you feel like a lucky duck?

Don't miss your chance to win one of three Bespoke Motor Company custom vehicle grand prizes while supporting conservation. With nearly 6,000 tickets sold to date and three grand prizes to be drawn, the odds of winning are excellent.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the Grand Prize Winners following the draw on March 31, 2025. One truck will be awarded at random to a ticket holder in each of the following:

(1) Grand Prize Winner from resident entrants in the pool of Nova Scotia

(1) Grand Prize Winner from resident entrants in the pool of New Brunswick

(1) Grand Prize Winner from the combined pool of resident entrants in the pool of Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island

About MacGillivray Injury Law:

Founded in 1994, MacGillivray Injury Law has grown into the largest injury and disability law firm in Atlantic Canada with offices in Halifax, New Glasgow, Moncton, and St. John's and serves Prince Edward Island. MacGillivray Injury Law is proud to serve Atlantic Canadians who have been injured in accidents or denied disability benefits.

Visit: https://macgillivraylaw.com

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

