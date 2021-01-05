Industry veteran will partner with Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Strategies CIO Steve Locke to lead firm's award-winning investment boutiques

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the appointment of Lesley Marks as Chief Investment Officer (Equities) as part of the succession plan for Tony Elavia, Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer ("CIO"), who last month announced his intention to retire December 31st, 2020.

Ms. Marks will be one half of Mackenzie's new two CIO model, which has been created in recognition of the firm's growing size and multi-boutique structure. She will play a key role in furthering Mackenzie's goal of being Canada's preferred global asset management solutions provider and will have oversight of its equities' boutiques. She will partner with Steve Locke, who was named CIO (Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Strategies) in November.

"Lesley has a sterling reputation in our industry and I know this first-hand from having worked with her in the past," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "Her extensive mix of research and investment management experience is complemented by a strong commitment to collaboration and investment excellence. We're fortunate to have her join Mackenzie. I have full confidence that, under her and Steve's leadership, our investment management team will be in great hands and that we'll be able to build on Tony's legacy of success."

Ms. Marks is a seasoned investment leader with more than 25 years of experience across asset and wealth management, including 22 years with BMO Global Asset Management and BMO Wealth Management. Most recently she served as CIO and Head of Investment Management of BMO Private Wealth (Canada). In this role she managed a team of more than 80 investment professionals, had overall responsibility for BMO's Private Wealth Investment Management platforms and led research, product, trading and investment strategy.

Prior to this, she served as Senior Vice-President and CIO (Fundamental Investments), BMO Global Asset Management Canada where she led the Canadian active equity and fixed income investment teams and 25 investment professionals. Further, she possesses an extensive track record of successfully managing Canadian equity portfolios. Ms. Marks is a CFA charterholder and holds an MBA from Richard Ivey School of Business and a B. Comm from Queen's University.

"It's an honour to be joining one of Canada's premier asset management firms and I look forward to working with Steve and the entire investment management team," said Ms. Marks. "Mackenzie has an outstanding track record and Barry, Tony and others have put in place a strategy that's clearly resonating with advisors and investors across the country. It's an exciting time for the firm and I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to contribute to Mackenzie's ongoing growth and momentum."

Ms. Marks will assume her new role January 25th, 2021.

