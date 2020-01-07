Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert and Van Houtte Coffee Services join forces to serve premium-quality Van Houtte® coffee in all St-Hubert restaurants

A partnership with a Distinctly Quebec Flavour

MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée and Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. (VHCS) today announced that premium-quality Van Houtte® coffee will be the official coffee of all St-Hubert restaurants. VHCS is very proud to distribute Van Houtte® coffee, a Quebec-based brand, and offer this key player in the restaurant industry a complete coffee solution. This arrangement will certainly find favour with the many lovers of coffee and of these two iconic brands.

"We are delighted to become part of the outstanding St-Hubert product range," said Chris McMahon, Vice-President and General Manager, VHCS. "The Van Houtte® coffees that will be served in St-Hubert restaurants are created from premium-quality coffee beans, carefully selected and roasted using a traditional European single-batch process. This expertise offers St-Hubert customers a rich, flavourful coffee that will provide the perfect accompaniment to the millions of meals served every year in the chain's 124 restaurants. We consider it a privilege to join St-Hubert which, like Van Houtte®, is part of our popular culture."

Building on the heritage of its founder, Van Houtte® has been offering masterfully blended high-quality coffees for a century. The brand, which celebrated 100 years of passion last year, will give coffee lovers an opportunity to discover coffee in all its forms. As part of this partnership, both companies are evaluating various cross-promotional initiatives to benefit St-Hubert's clientele, and the possibility of using Van Houtte® coffee in the recipes offered in the chain's restaurants. In addition, St-Hubert will increase its promotion and offering of alcoholic and specialty coffees.

"At St-Hubert, we have been a leading player in the restaurant business for 68 years. Our passion, rigour, innovation and attentiveness to what our customers want have over the years made us even stronger and more trusted, and our authenticity can be tasted in all our dishes. Collaborating with Montreal-based VHCS is a natural fit. Together, we will pool our expertise and experience," said Richard Scofield, President, St-Hubert Group . "It is a great source of pride for our chain and its 10,000 employees to showcase products from Quebec, from cabbage grown by local farmers to chicken and spare ribs of exceptional quality, and now Van Houtte® coffee, a brand with strong local roots, allowing us to serve our customers coffee with a unique flavour."

"For us, this strategic partnership with St-Hubert, a company that, like Van Houtte®, was founded in Montreal, is an opportunity to share our knowledge and our passion for coffee in a whole new way," said Stéphane Glorieux, President, Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "We are proud to work with a company that shares our vision to give consumers a more complete and accessible coffee experience."

ABOUT VAN HOUTTE COFFEE SERVICES

Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. is Canada's leading commercial coffee services provider. It offers innovative beverage services tailored to each specific industry sector through worry-free maintenance and delivery services, paired with a broad range of premium coffees, teas and other beverages in a variety of formats, and high-performance reliable multi-feature brewers, including Keurig® single-serve and bean-to-cup coffee makers. The organization is dedicated to offering local and regional businesses, national corporations and foodservice providers alike diversified solutions that meet their needs. Its national standing is rooted in its local presence, allowing it to serve hotels, universities and colleges, healthcare institutions, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores with all the benefits of a large corporation while giving them the personalized service of a smaller provider.

From its 31 service branches located strategically across the country, it serves over one million cups of coffee every day through over 40,000 business customers. Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. is a Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary, operating as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, whose head office and roasting plant are located in Montreal. As part of the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. family, Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. is also a recognized leader in sustainability thanks to its various programs supporting local and global communities and responsible sourcing, as well as its initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. Its heritage is a unique combination of the Van Houtte® brand coffee roasting traditions since 1919 and revolutionary technologies, making it a complete coffee solution that is unmatched by any other. To learn more about the company, visit www.vhcoffeeservices.com.

ABOUT ST-HUBERT GROUP

St-Hubert Group has over 10,000 employees divided between two divisions: Restaurant and Food. Founded in 1951 in Montréal, Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée today includes 124 rotisseries in Québec, Ontario and New Brunswick, and serves over 31 million meals a year. St-Hubert Group also has a Retail division that manufactures and distributes several food products, both under the St-Hubert brand and under the other restaurant trademarks of RECIPE Unlimited Corporation: sauces, soups, ribs, meat pies and chicken pies. The company has a long tradition of innovation and constantly endeavours to satisfy its customers' needs.

