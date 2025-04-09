An ambitious growth plan to be rolled out by 2026

BOISBRIAND, QC, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - St-Hubert Group is pleased to announce a major strategic investment of close to $50 million to be rolled out by 2026. These financial commitments will consolidate the famous chain's position of leadership in the food industry, in the areas both of restaurants and of grocery products. These investments are being made to optimize the customer experience, and will mainly be devoted to modernizing and opening restaurants, as well as improving the group's food manufacturing plants in Boisbriand and Blainville, in turn promoting the group's growth and continuous innovation.

Modernizing Our Restaurants

The growth plan includes close to $40 million of investments by the franchisees and St-Hubert Group's restaurant division in modernizing restaurants. Specifically, more than 20 restaurants will be renovated in Quebec, and 9 more will be opened by 2026, meaning that 70% of rotisseries in St-Hubert Group's entire network will then be fully modernized. These investments are aimed at enhancing the customer experience by offering updated spaces in line with customer expectations. St-Hubert Group has a strong and efficient network of 121 restaurants mainly located in Quebec (90%), but also in Ontario and New Brunswick, backed up by 91 franchisees, and is leveraging this collective strength to fulfil its vision which is to lead the food industry by offering an exceptional customer experience.

Two New Flagship Rotisseries

St-Hubert Group is making major investments in renovating its rotisseries. The flagship will also be opening a brand-new establishment at Carrefour Laval and will anchor its presence in Quebec's largest city with a new St-Hubert at Place Bonaventure in Montreal in 2025. New restaurants will also be opening in Anjou (feb 2025), Lachenaie, Quebec (2), Joliette, Chibougamau and Richelieu.

These rotisseries will showcase St-Hubert's new visual identity with a revamped design. St-Hubert is partnering with the creative agency LG2 to refresh the brand image and refocus the chain's visual identity on iconic elements which people in Quebec have been enjoying for 75 years.

Massive Investments in Food Manufacturing Plants

The group produces and distributes food products under the St-Hubert brand, as well as under 26 other brands, and is investing massively to promote its growth in this sphere of activity.

The company will invest more than 11 million dollars in the Boisbriand and Blainville plants to modernize equipment, add new production lines and maintain the focus on increasing productivity. This sector is booming, as this year alone the company plans to launch 27 new products under the St-Hubert brand and 63 new products under other brands.

St-Hubert will also inject $650,000 into the construction of a new Research and Development Centre in Boisbriand, which should be completed in 2025, enabling the group to pursue innovation and maintain its competitive edge in a constantly evolving sector.

St-Hubert Group – Investment Figures

Modernizing and opening restaurants: $37,414,000

2024 investments in 7 restaurants: $8,985 ,000

,000 2025 investments in 12 restaurants: $14,079,000

2026 investments in 13 restaurants: at least $14,350,000

Optimizing food manufacturing plants: $11,800,000

Investments by 2026 in the Boisbriand and Blainville plants: $11,150,000

Construction of a new restaurant R&D centre in Boisbriand: $650,000

Total: $49,214,000

As St-Hubert Group gets ready to celebrate 75 years in operation, we are reaffirming our commitment to invest in our restaurants in order to offer our customers a distinctive experience that lives up to the reputation that has been the pride of our rotisseries for so many years. We will soon unveil new establishments that are designed to showcase St-Hubert's expertise. We are driven by our passion for innovation and excellence, and are committed to investing tirelessly in the modernization of our food production. We look forward to sharing the fruits of this labour with all our teams, the local entrepreneurs we are partnering with, our dedicated franchisees and, above all, our loyal customers. – Richard Scofield, President, St-Hubert Group

ABOUT ST-HUBERT

St-Hubert Group has more than 6,000 employees working in two divisions: food service and food production/distribution. Its head office is located in Boisbriand. Founded in 1951 in Montreal, St-Hubert Rotisseries Ltd. now has more than 120 rotisseries in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, and serves more than 22.4 million meals annually. The St-Hubert retail division produces and distributes more than 500 food products under various brand names in grocery stores across Canada. The company has a long tradition of innovation and constantly strives to meet the needs of its customers.

Facebook StHubert LinkedIn Groupe St-Hubert Instagram @sthubert

SOURCE St-Hubert Group

For further information and requests for interviews: Josée Vaillancourt, Director, Communications & St-Hubert Foundation, [email protected], Telephone: 450-688-4400 extension 2104