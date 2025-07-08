$1.5 million investment boosts operational efficiency and strengthens regional presence

EDMONTON, AB, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Van Houtte Coffee Services (VHCS), Canada's leading commercial coffee services provider and a division of Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, is proud to announce the official opening of its new $1.5 million, 26,000-square-foot office and distribution centre in Edmonton. This expansion builds on VHCS's 40+ years of presence in the region, underscoring the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, customer service, and strengthening its footprint across Western Canada.

Located in West Edmonton's industrial park, the new facility is already home to over 30 employees, with plans for continued expansion as the business grows. This innovative space not only supports VHCS's regional operations but also enables the company to recruit additional talent to meet increasing demand across British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northern markets.

"This new hub is a powerful demonstration of our long-term strategy to enhance operational capacity, expand our reach, and invest in the communities that have supported us for over four decades," said Jonathan Theisen, General Manager, Van Houtte Coffee Services. "We've built a dynamic space showcasing Canadian designers and contractors that elevates our client service while offering our team a modern, collaborative work environment."

VHCS's $1.5 million investment highlights include:

A newly built 4,000 sq. ft. office environment developed by a local Edmonton designer.

designer. Canadian-made furniture and environmentally conscious construction led by a local general contractor.

Open, collaborative workspaces that reflect VHCS's culture of teamwork and innovation.

With this new facility, VHCS is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of its customers while further contributing to the economic vitality of the Edmonton region. The investment underscores VHCS's ongoing commitment to supporting local talent, strengthening its regional footprint, and driving sustainable growth in Western Canada.

About Van Houtte Coffee Services

Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. is Canada's leading commercial coffee services provider. It offers innovative beverage services tailored to each specific industry sector through worry-free maintenance and delivery services, paired with a broad range of premium coffees, teas and other beverages in a variety of formats, and high-performance reliable multi-feature brewers, including Keurig® single-serve and bean-to-cup coffee makers.

With over 30 service branches located strategically across the country, it serves over one million cups of coffee every day through over 30,000 business customers. Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc. is a Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary, operating as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, whose head office and roasting plant are located in Montreal. To learn more about VHCS, visit www.vhcoffeeservices.com.

