St-Hubert is launching a bold initiative to counter the effects of the economy and benefit its patrons.

BOISBRIAND, QC, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert unveiled its new menu on October 8, featuring more competitive and flexible pricing. The iconic Quebec restaurant chain, renowned for its rotisserie chicken and ribs, introduced several new options aimed at helping customers navigate the current economic challenges. Indeed, the present economic situation has impacted life's simple pleasures, such as dining out, and St-Hubert has created added-value offerings in that spirit.

WHAT CAN CUSTOMERS EXPECT?

Price freeze on all main courses on the St-Hubert menu.

menu. Price reduction on over 100 menu items, such as appetizers, beverages and desserts (with an average 11% price cut on selected items), without reducing portions or compromising quality.

In dining rooms: Four new lunch dishes starting at $12 . St-Hubert now offers an option to complement ALL main courses with two choices from a selection of appetizers, desserts, or hot/cold beverages for $4 at lunch and $8 for the evening table d'hôte. *

St-Hubert classics and current promotions will remain unchanged. The brand is committed to preserving what its customers love while enhancing the overall offering, without ever considering shrinkflation.

"Inflation can hurts Quebecers, and many families are now forced to make tough decisions when it comes to spending on leisure and entertainment. At St-Hubert, we care deeply about our customers, which is why we're rethinking our value proposition and adapting our packages to make them more flexible and accessible. It's important that all our customers feel like they're getting real value for their money. The entire St-Hubert network and its franchisees are joining forces to provide an affordable dining experience for families, colleagues and friends," said Richard Scofield, President of Groupe St-Hubert.

NEW OFFERS, NEW BRAND IMAGE

As part of this renewal, St-Hubert has also refreshed its brand image. In collaboration with the LG2 creative agency, the visual identity has been modernized while retaining key brand elements. The famous St-Hubert logo, beloved emblematic symbol among Quebecers, obviously remains at the heart of the new brand identity.

* More packages are available at takeout and delivery.

ABOUT ST-HUBERT GROUP

St-Hubert has been the best rotisserie in town since 1951. Founded in Montreal, Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert ltée now has more than 120 rotisseries across Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick—and serves more than 22 million meals a year. Our attentive service and top-quality ingredients have given our dishes the reputation they enjoy today, whether they're served in our rotisseries, delivered to your door by our famous carbon neutral yellow cars, or bought in the grocery store and prepared at home. Our head office is located in Boisbriand and Groupe St-Hubert employs more than 6,000 people across our two divisions: restaurant operations and food production and distribution. Our St-Hubert Retail division produces and distributes over 500 food products under various brands to grocery stores across Canada. We are also socially committed to our communities, namely through the St-Hubert Foundation and our numerous sustainable initiatives. Our mission: Deliver happiness!

Facebook Fondation St-Hubert Facebook StHubert LinkedIn Groupe St-Hubert Instagram @sthubert

SOURCE St-Hubert Group

Information and Interview Requests: Josée Vaillancourt, Director, Communications & St-Hubert Foundation, [email protected], T.: 450 688-4400 extension 2104