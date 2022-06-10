The Government of Canada supports les Francos de Montréal.

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - This year, les Francos de Montréal return to their spring timing with a rich and diverse lineup.

Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez and the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced funding for les Francos de Montréal.

Canadian Heritage is providing $630,000 in financial support for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 Francos, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This support will contribute to the revival of the Quebec and Canadian cultural sector and to the development of Francophone music.

Canada Economic Development is providing $975,000 in financial assistance to the festival for a three-year period covering 2022, 2023 and 2024. Provided as a non-repayable contribution through the Quebec Economic Development Program, this support will be used to market and promote the festival to international audiences, attract foreign tourists to Montréal and develop new products.

Quotes

"Once again, the festival is offering a rich program, which celebrates a wide array of Francophone music. Les Francos de Montréal is symbolic of the vitality that brings together people of all ages from both here and abroad. Thank you to the entire team for shining a light on French music. Have a great festival!"

–The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Les Francos is one of our city's flagship gatherings. In addition to generating significant economic benefits, this festival helps position Montréal as the world's festivals capital. That is why our government is announcing significant support today to attract people from all walks of life and give the public a renewed experience. Well done team! I invite everyone to come out to this festival, which marks the beginning of summer in the city!"

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"For 10 days in June 2022, we will share hugs galore as we reconnect at the many Francos stages. And it will do us all a world of good, in the best Franco way. Thank you to our partners!"

– Laurent Saulnier, Vice-President, Programming, Francos de Montréal

Quick facts

Les Francos de Montréal will operate June 10-18, 2022 in le Quartier des spectacles. Every year, close to 1 million visitors attend 150 shows, 120 of which are free and located outdoors.

Founded in 2011, Les Rendez-vous Pros des Francos, promotes the creation of international gateways among the various professionals in the field and plays its role as a catalyst for the industry, while contributing to Montréal's influence as a hub for the production and proliferation of Francophone music.

This year's gathering is dedicated to Karim Ouellet, a friend of les Francos, whose indelible memory will be honoured throughout the festival.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides funding to organizations that host arts festivals or seasonal professional performance programs. The fund also supports organizations that back arts groups.

Canada Economic Development's Quebec Economic Development Program aims to help communities realize promising opportunities for future economic development and diversification.

Associated Links

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Quebec Economic Development Program

Francos de Montréal

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, [email protected]