GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - One in four working-age persons with disabilities lives below the poverty line in Canada. Working-age persons with disabilities in Canada are twice as likely to live in poverty as those without. This is why the Government of Canada is taking action to reduce poverty and improve the financial security of working-age persons with disabilities.

Earlier today, Bill C-22 – the Canada Disability Benefit Act, began second reading in the House of Commons. This ground-breaking legislation was reintroduced on June 2, 2022, by the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough. If passed by Parliament, Bill C-22 will create a new Canada Disability Benefit (CDB).

The CDB would be a federal income supplement for working-age persons with disabilities. It would become an important part of Canada's social safety net, alongside Old Age Security, the Guaranteed Income Supplement, and the Canada Child Benefit.

In the spirit and principle of "Nothing Without Us," the Government is engaging with the disability community, as well as other stakeholders, including Indigenous organizations and disability researchers and experts, to inform the design of the proposed benefit. In the summer of 2021, the Minister launched a first round of engagement with the disability community through ministerial roundtables and an online public survey that received more than 8,500 responses. Engagement is ongoing with community-led and Indigenous-led activities, and will continue into 2023.

The provinces and territories also play a central role in providing supports and services to persons with disabilities, and, as such, they are being engaged on the CDB as well. In July 2021, Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers Responsible for Social Services met for an initial discussion on the proposed new benefit and that engagement continues. The Government of Canada remains committed to ensuring that the CDB supplements existing provincial and territorial supports and benefits.

Quotes

"With the second reading of Bill C-22, we are one step closer to creating a Canada Disability Benefit. With this Benefit, we have a chance to help hundreds of thousands of people, and seriously reduce poverty in Canada. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to do better by persons with disabilities, and to be better as a country. Let's not miss it."

– Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Quick Facts

According to the most recent Canadian Survey on Disabilities (2017) the poverty rate of working-age persons with disabilities is almost double that of Canadians without disabilities.

The same survey found that Canadians with disabilities—including women, men, LGBTQ2 people, racialized people and Indigenous people—are more likely to be financially insecure than other Canadians:

25 percent of Canadians with disabilities spend more than 30% of their total income on shelter costs;



Fifty-nine percent of Canadians with disabilities aged 25 to 64 have gainful employment, compared to 80% of Canadians without disabilities; and



Canadians with disabilities aged 25 to 64 earn less than Canadians without disabilities (12% less for Canadians with milder disabilities and 51% less for Canadians with more severe disabilities).

Related Products

Backgrounder: Supporting Canadians with disabilities - Canada Disability Benefit - Canada.ca

Associated Links

Federal, provincial and territorial ministers meet to discuss collaboration on the well-being of persons with disabilities - Canada.ca

Rights of people with disabilities - Canada.ca

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Mandate Letter

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Tara Beauport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]