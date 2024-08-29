Léger survey - Videotron maintains its impressive lead in customer service quality

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Videotron has maintained its long lead over the competition in the quality of service it offers its customers, according to a Léger survey of 1,000 respondents conducted between August 5 and 15, 2024. Videotron was chosen as the telecommunications company with the best customer service in Québec in 2024 by nearly twice as many respondents as its nearest rival.

"In our stores, in home visits, over the phone and through our many digital platforms, all our people have redoubled their efforts to ensure that our customers receive first-class service across all channels," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "I salute all the employees who make the difference day after day. They have made Videotron Québec's overwhelming favourite for customer experience."

Videotron has been ranked Québec's most respected telecommunications provider in Léger's Reputation survey 18 times since 2006. It also shone in the latest mid-year report from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) with an 11.4% decrease in reports in 2023-2024, while complaints about the telecom industry as a whole surged 43%.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. With the acquisition of Freedom Mobile Inc., Videotron became Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron and Freedom had a combined total of 3,918,600 mobile lines. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of June 30, 2024, Videotron had 1,321,900 subscribers to its television service, 1,722,500 subscribers to its Internet service, and 643,400 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2024 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 18th time since 2006.

