TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Heffel Fine Art Auction House is honoured to present Legendary: The Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen, one of the most remarkable single-consignor collections ever to grace Canada's art market. The extraordinary grouping, which will be presented over a series of Heffel auctions, features sought-after works by Canada's most important artists and is a testament to its namesake, Torben Veje Kristiansen, a legendary figure in the Canadian art world, who passed away in 2023. Making its debut this spring at Heffel's highly anticipated live auction on May 23, 2024, Kristiansen's art will shine brightly in a dedicated session and catalogue, presented to a global audience. Additional works from the collection will be offered through a curated online sale, which runs May 2 – 30, 2024, with future auctions to follow. The opportunity to acquire these works marks an important milestone in Canada's art market; the collection is filled with both coveted masterpieces and rare gems, and each work bears the hallmark of Kristiansen's impeccable taste and expertise.

Jean Paul Riopelle’s masterpiece canvas Verts ombreuses (1959) is among the many highlights in the remarkable single-consignor Heffel catalogue, Legendary: The Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) Torben V. Kristiansen piloting the P-51 Mustang as a member of the Royal Danish Air Force, circa 1952 (Image credit: Family of Torben V. Kristiansen) (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

Born in Denmark in 1930, Kristiansen lived a life as vibrant as the masterpieces he cherished. He spent his early years exploring a passion for aviation, first as a pilot for the Royal Danish Air Force and then through a NATO exchange in the U.S. flying the legendary P-51 Mustang fighter. His entry into Canadian art began with his 1960 purchase of Vancouver's historic Art Emporium, one of Canada's top and oldest galleries, originally opened in 1897. It was through the gallery that he found his true calling, and he quickly became one of the pre-eminent art dealers in Canada.

Kristiansen's collection, passionately compiled over many decades, reflects not only artistic excellence but also the incredible legacy of its visionary curator. The assemblage of masterworks is truly unparalleled in the Canadian market, featuring works by all the greats. Major paintings by Tom Thomson, Emily Carr, Jean Paul Riopelle and Lawren Harris are among the many highlights, spanning various genres, styles and periods. Kristiansen's deep appreciation for his home province of British Columbia is also evident, as works by E.J. Hughes, Gordon Smith, B.C. Binning and Jack Shadbolt stand out in the group.

"We are incredibly proud to share with the world the collection of Torben Kristiansen, our larger-than-life mentor, colleague and friend," says David Heffel, president of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "The exceptional works from Torben's collection perfectly capture his discerning eye, his bullishness and his enduring legacy that continues to reverberate throughout the art world."

The auction catalogue and additional details will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about The Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen and Heffel's spring live auction, please visit www.heffel.com or contact Heffel.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling three quarters of a billion dollars. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling estates, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of art collections inherited from estates with precision and care. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

