Heffel spring auction on May 23 features an exceptional group of works, boasting an overall estimate of $15M to $20M

features an exceptional group of works, boasting an overall estimate of to Collection of legendary art dealer Torben V. Kristiansen comes to market, highlighted by Riopelle, Thomson, Carr and more

comes to market, highlighted by Riopelle, Thomson, Carr and more Sale presents prime-period masterpieces by Jean Paul Riopelle , including a major 1949 canvas estimated at $2.5M to $3.5M

TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Highlighting the pinnacle of artistic excellence, Heffel Fine Art Auction House proudly presents its marquee live auction, featuring a highly anticipated three-part sale. This special event represents a pivotal moment in Canadian art, offering arguably the finest selection of artworks to come to market in recent years and an incredibly rare opportunity to acquire works of profound cultural significance. The collection features renowned Canadian artists such as Jean Paul Riopelle, Emily Carr and Tom Thomson, alongside celebrated international icons, including Andy Warhol, Morris Louis and Kenneth Noland. The breadth and quality of this landmark auction are unmatched, from historical masterpieces to contemporary marvels. With 91 works on offer, having an estimated total value of $15 million to $20 million, Heffel continues to lead the way in Canada's auction market. The live auction will take place in Toronto on May 23, 2024, with global participation facilitated through the firm's Digital Saleroom. (All estimate values are in Canadian dollars.)

Emily Carr’s well-known and widely exhibited War Canoes, Alert Bay will be offered at the Heffel live auction on May 23, 2024 (estimate: $500,000 – 700,000) (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House) Verts ombreuses, a 1949 masterpiece by the globally renowned Jean Paul Riopelle highlights Heffel spring auction on May 23, 2024 (estimate: $2,500,000 – 3,500,000) (CNW Group/Heffel Fine Art Auction House)

Alongside Heffel's time-honoured sessions of Post-War & Contemporary Art and Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art, this auction will notably feature a third session, Legendary: The Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen, in honour of the visionary art dealer. Torben Kristiansen's renowned collection, famous for its impeccable curation and breadth, will be presented as a stand-alone, single-consignor catalogue. Highlighted by some of the biggest names in Canadian art, this exceptional grouping reflects Kristiansen's discerning taste and driving passion, offering collectors a unique opportunity to acquire masterworks from one of the country's most celebrated private collections ever.

"Sharing the remarkable collection of Torben Kristiansen with the world has been one of the highlights of our careers. As a titan in the art scene, his vision, bullishness and unparalleled dedication have left an imprint on the country's artistic landscape. This auction serves as a testament to his enduring legacy." — David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House

"As we prepare for this extraordinary auction, Heffel is truly honoured by the trust collectors have placed in our firm to present their cherished family treasures. Each work in the sale represents both artistic excellence as well as a rich tapestry of personal history, and we are committed to honouring and celebrating these legacies on the global stage." — Robert Heffel, Vice-President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Highlights from the Heffel Auction

Jean Paul Riopelle takes the spotlight with 10 works, including two outstanding, prime-period canvases. Leading Legendary: The Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen is the incredibly rare work, Verts ombreuses ; major Riopelle examples from 1949 are nearly impossible to find in private hands (est. $2,500,000 – 3,500,000). Also on offer is a spectacular 1954 painting that has spent its lifetime in Europe . Sans titre is colourful, vibrant and dynamic, as are all of Riopelle's best works (est. $1,200,000 – 1,600,000).

takes the spotlight with 10 works, including two outstanding, prime-period canvases. Leading is the incredibly rare work, ; major Riopelle examples from 1949 are nearly impossible to find in private hands (est. $2,500,000 – 3,500,000). Also on offer is a spectacular 1954 painting that has spent its lifetime in . is colourful, vibrant and dynamic, as are all of Riopelle's best works (est. $1,200,000 – 1,600,000). Heffel is very proud to be synonymous with Emily Carr 's booming auction market. A number of significant works on offer this spring represent the peak of Carr's achievement and a market milestone. War Canoes, Alert Bay is a precursor to her famous canvas of the same title, which is housed in the collection of the Audain Art Museum and was the first painting Heffel sold for more than $1 million, in 2000. This watercolour has been included in nearly every major exhibition on the artist's work and is a cultural treasure (est. $500,000 – 700,000).

's booming auction market. A number of significant works on offer this spring represent the peak of Carr's achievement and a market milestone. is a precursor to her famous canvas of the same title, which is housed in the collection of the Audain Art Museum and was the first painting Heffel sold for more than $1 million, in 2000. This watercolour has been included in nearly every major exhibition on the artist's work and is a cultural treasure (est. $500,000 – 700,000). Alex Colville 's Swimmer and Sun quietly depicts a lone figure poised against the vastness of the ocean and the brilliant sun. The incredible painting epitomizes Colville's meticulous attention to detail and his profound ability to convey the beautiful moments of everyday life (est. $450,000 – 650,000).

's quietly depicts a lone figure poised against the vastness of the ocean and the brilliant sun. The incredible painting epitomizes Colville's meticulous attention to detail and his profound ability to convey the beautiful moments of everyday life (est. $450,000 – 650,000). Paintings by Tom Thomson are among the rarest treasures in Canadian art, due to his untimely and mysterious passing. Three small but mighty oil sketches consigned from the Kristiansen collection are led by Colourful Maples , painted in the fall of 1914 (est . $700,000 – 900,000).

are among the rarest treasures in Canadian art, due to his untimely and mysterious passing. Three small but mighty oil sketches consigned from the Kristiansen collection are led by , painted in the fall of . $700,000 – 900,000). All original members of the Group of Seven are featured prominently in the sale, including several masterworks by Lawren Harris . The colourful and optimistic Red House , Barrie, Houses Group XXX , featuring a summer home that likely belonged to Harris, was first gifted by the artist to his daughter, and it has remained within their family ever since (est. $200,000 – 300,000). Mountain Experience , a striking circa 1946 canvas from Harris's period of abstraction, comes to market with a rich exhibition history and inclusions in important literature on the artist (est. $150,000 – 250,000).

are featured prominently in the sale, including several masterworks by . The colourful and optimistic , featuring a summer home that likely belonged to Harris, was first gifted by the artist to his daughter, and it has remained within their family ever since (est. $200,000 – 300,000). , a striking circa 1946 canvas from Harris's period of abstraction, comes to market with a rich exhibition history and inclusions in important literature on the artist (est. $150,000 – 250,000). Mary Pratt 's large-scale Girl in My Dressing Gow n is a captivating portrayal of intimacy and vulnerability. Pratt's paintings featuring muse Donna Meaney are among her most important, making this work a significant piece of art history and truly museum quality (est. $150,000 – $250,000 ).

's large-scale n is a captivating portrayal of intimacy and vulnerability. Pratt's paintings featuring muse are among her most important, making this work a significant piece of art history and truly museum quality (est. $150,000 – ). Standouts in the sale are works by renowned Colour Field painters Morris Louis , Jack Bush and Kenneth Noland . Of particular significance is a commanding 1962 canvas by Louis, titled 1-53 (est. $400,000 – 600,000).

and . Of particular significance is a commanding 1962 canvas by Louis, titled (est. $400,000 – 600,000). Rounding out the international lineup are two iconic prints by Andy Warhol , Marilyn Monroe (Marilyn) (est. $80,000 – 120,000) and Mick Jagger (est. $80,000 – 100,000). The works exemplify Warhol's signature fusion of art and celebrity, capturing the essence of Monroe and Jagger as cultural legends. The market for Warhol remains robust, with consistently strong demand and value at auction.

Heffel Spring Auction Schedule

To give collectors and enthusiasts from across Canada an opportunity to view these works, the collection is being previewed in four cities leading up to the auction and through virtual gallery tours.

Calgary : April 6 – April 8 , Heffel Gallery (220 Manning Road NE, Unit 1080)

April 6 – , Heffel Gallery (220 Manning Road NE, Unit 1080) Vancouver : April 18 – April 24 , Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street)

April 18 – , Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street) Montreal : May 2 – May 8 , Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest)

May 2 – , (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest) Toronto : May 15 – May 22 , Heffel Gallery (13 Hazelton Avenue)

The three-session auction will take place on Thursday, May 23 in Toronto. In addition to in-person bidding, the sale will be broadcast live at Heffel.com and several remote bidding options will be available.

5:00 pm ET — Post-War & Contemporary Art

— 7:00 pm ET — Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art

— Followed by Legendary: The Collection of Torben V. Kristiansen

For further details about this momentous auction and to explore the online catalogues, please visit www.heffel.com or contact Heffel's specialists.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling three quarters of a billion dollars. Heffel is renowned for its expertise in effectively managing and handling estates, serving as trusted experts for navigating the complexities of art collections inherited from estates with precision and care. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides premium client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

SOURCE Heffel Fine Art Auction House

For further information: to schedule an interview, or for images and b-roll, please contact: Justine Nichol, [email protected], 1-604-789-4359