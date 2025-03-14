Leaders in mental health and substance use sectors to participate in inaugural summit

TORONTO, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - To mark the 10th anniversary of its Youth Wellness Champions (YWC) Program, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is hosting a two-day event titled Stronger Together: RNAO Mental Health and Substance Use (MHSU) Summit on March 18 and 19 in Toronto. It will bring together nurses, other health professionals and leadership in the education and social service sectors to celebrate the successes of RNAO's YWC and plan for the future of youth mental health through the world-renowned Best Practice Spotlight Organization® (BPSO®) Program.

According to a 2023 study by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, 38 per cent of students in grades 7-12 rated their mental health as fair or poor. To address this, RNAO's YWC Program (formerly Youth Mental Health and Addiction Champions) works with public health units, school boards and health organizations to improve the health and wellbeing of children and youth through stigma reduction; an increase in mental health literacy and awareness of mental illness; enhancement of supportive, inclusive and resilient environments for youth; and an increase in youth engagement.

"RNAO is proud to work alongside our provincial partners for over a decade to offer this evidence-based program that benefits youth and communities across Ontario," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "Significant progress has been made over the last decade, and we look forward to continuing to engage community partners to enhance supportive and inclusive environments with youth leading the way. The RNAO MHSU Summit will help us garner and advance ideas on additional ways to enhance the program and ensure youth and champions continue to have the support they need."

The summit features collaborative sessions led by RNAO staff and leaders in the sector, covering topics such as:

celebrating a decade of impacts of the YWC Program across Ontario

equity, diversity and inclusion in youth mental health

the role of the education and health sectors in mental health and substance use in Ontario

envisioning an integrated system of mental health supports

influence of BPSOs in mental health

More information about the MHSU Summit is available online.

WHAT: RNAO's Mental Health and Substance Use Summit: Stronger Together:

Day one: Celebrating Youth Wellness

Day two: Charting the Future Together

WHEN: Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19, 2025

WHO:

Dr. Doris Grinspun , RNAO CEO

, RNAO CEO Jann Houston , board chair, Street Health (day two)

, board chair, Street Health (day two) leaders across the mental health and substance use sectors in Ontario and beyond

WHERE: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Toronto Airport W. (5444 Dixie Rd, Mississauga, ON), Hawthorn Room

Reporters interested in attending the summit and/or interviewing an RNAO representative are encouraged to reach out to one of the contacts listed below.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

