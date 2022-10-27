Lawren Harris, Tom Thomson and Andy Warhol take centre stage at Heffel fall auction

Heffel auction returns to Toronto's Park Hyatt on November 24 and will offer 87 incredible artworks at its fall live auction

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - On November 24 in Toronto, market leader Heffel Fine Art Auction House will present 87 outstanding works of art to a global audience at its landmark live auction. The highly anticipated fall sale will take place at the stunning Park Hyatt in Toronto and will showcase artistic excellence by some of the biggest names in the market, including Lawren Harris, Tom Thomson and Andy Warhol, and many more. The auction will feature in-person bidding for the first time since the start of the pandemic, alongside Heffel's advanced Digital Saleroom, allowing for remote participation from all over the world. The sale is estimated to total between $12 million and $17 million. (All estimate values are in Canadian dollars.)

A curated collection of masterworks by Lawren Harris leads the Heffel fall auction, and is sure to take the market by storm. His museum-quality House in the Ward, Winter, City Painting No. 1 was consigned from a prestigious corporate collection and presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for collectors. The pristine and rare-to-the-market canvas depicts a sunny and serene winter's day in Toronto, a scene that will resonate with Canadians. Several incredible sketches by Harris round out the offering, and they are among the best that have ever come to market. From Berg Lake, Evening and Arctic Sketch XV, two crown jewels, remain as vibrant and powerful now as when they were painted nearly a century ago.

"Art continues to be a bright, positive light in today's world and we are honoured to share these exceptional artworks this fall," said David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "From Lawren Harris to Andy Warhol, this fresh and exciting group of masterpieces is sure to energize collectors and enthusiasts alike."

Highlights from the Heffel Auction

Lawren Harris's extraordinary House in the Ward, Winter, City Painting No. 1 stars in the Heffel auction, and is estimated to achieve between $2 million and $3 million . The blockbuster canvas, consigned from a prestigious corporate collection, depicts an optimistic, snowy day in Toronto in the 1920s, featuring intense colours and radiant sunlight.

and showcase his most sought-after subjects, and truly glow among the group of masterpieces (est. – 900,000 each). Andy Warhol's highly coveted portrait of Queen Elizabeth II shines bright in the Heffel sale. The iconic royal blue screenprint, detailed with diamond dust as it is from the very rare Royal Edition, is part of the famed Reigning Queens series. Of this rare edition, one of the few sets in existence currently resides in the Royal Collection; the Palace acquired them to mark the 60th anniversary of the Queen's coronation (est. $500,000 – 600,000).

are among the rarest treasures in Canadian art due to his untimely and mysterious passing. , a beautiful work that has been widely reproduced and referenced in important literature, makes its auction debut this fall (est. – 1,500,000). Brilliant examples of Canadian Impressionism highlight the auction, including the beautiful and rare canvas by James Wilson Morrice , Paris , View from Studio Window (est. $600,000 – 800,000) as well as the stunning Evening Glow, Laurentians by Clarence Gagnon (est. $300,000 – 500,000). Both of these paintings have been in the same family for four generations and are fresh to the market.

is featured prominently with his commanding 1973 (est. – 800,000). The large scale canvas has not come to market since it was first purchased by the current owner's family in 1974, just after it was painted. Shara Hughes , the American artist making waves in the international market with her otherworldly landscapes, stands out in the auction with the vibrant and exuberant Rough Rivers (est. $250,000 – 350,000).

are on offer and span important periods of her artistic career. , a quintessential swirling landscape canvas, , a watercolour from Carr's important period in the Skeena region, and , a 1911 painting from her early exploration of , are among the standout examples. Three sensational canvases by globally collected Colour Field artist Jack Bush anchor the Post-War offering this fall: Summer Lake , Blue, Red #4 and Orange Totem.

Heffel Fall Auction Schedule

To give collectors and enthusiasts from across Canada an opportunity to view these works, the collection is being previewed in three cities leading up to the auction and through virtual gallery tours.

Vancouver : October 15 – October 24 , Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street)

October 15 – , Heffel Gallery (2247 Granville Street) Montreal : November 3 – November 9 , Galerie Heffel (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest)

November 3 – , (1840 rue Sherbrooke Ouest) Toronto : November 16 – November 23, Heffel Gallery (13 Hazelton Avenue)

The two-session auction will take place on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Toronto. In addition to in-person bidding, the sale will be broadcast live at Heffel.com and several remote bidding options will be available.

4:30 pm ET — Pre-Auction Video Presentation

5:00 pm ET — Post-War & Contemporary Art Auction

7:00 pm ET — Canadian, Impressionist & Modern Art Auction

For details on the previews and auction, and to access the online catalogues, please visit www.heffel.com .

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Since 1978, Heffel has connected passionate collectors across the world with outstanding works of art, with sales totaling three quarters of a billion dollars. With facilities in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

