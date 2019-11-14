Laurentis Opening its New Office in Saint John, New Brunswick

Helping to Bring Jobs and Innovation to the Province

SAINT JOHN, NB, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Laurentis Energy Partners, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), celebrated the opening of its new office in Saint John, New Brunswick.

"With today's announcement, we are signaling that Laurentis is open for business in New Brunswick," said Dominique Minière, President, Laurentis Energy Partners. "Laurentis provides a full range of services for nuclear, hydroelectric and thermal electricity generation. With our experience, we are working hard to bring jobs and technical expertise to the province. We have a bright future ahead of us and we are just getting started."

About Laurentis:

Laurentis Energy Partners, formally known as Canadian Nuclear Partners, works with nuclear and power sector industries, in Canada and around the world, to deliver sustainable safety, value for money, operational and human performance excellence. Formed in 2012, Laurentis offers expertise in project management, operations and strategic leadership, work and outage management, inspection tooling development, inspection services, reactor maintenance, machine dynamics and component integrity, plant lifecycle planning, engineering, plant refurbishment and repurposing, plant decommissioning, and nuclear waste management. With much success in Ontario, Laurentis decided to expand its operations to Saint John, New Brunswick.

Laurentis has also done extensive work in New Brunswick for the return to service of New Brunswick Power's Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station. The expertise of Laurentis, created a multi-year partnership with Point Lepreau by offering technical expertise, training and engineering services.

