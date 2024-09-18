Laurentis signs MOU with Colibri to pursue isotopes irradiation services

CLARINGTON, ON, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentis Energy Partners ( Laurentis ) and Colibri Isotopes Corporation ( Colibri ) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore use of Laurentis technology to irradiate isotopes.

Colibri, based in Texas, U.S., specializes in producing radiopharmaceuticals. Through the MOU, the two companies will advance discussions to use Laurentis's proprietary Target Delivery System (TDS), designed and developed in partnership with BWXT Medical , to irradiate Colibri's patented and innovative new target, allowing for unmatched yields of high-quality medical isotopes. Colibri will use its unique advanced technology to process these isotopes for the commercial market.

Key facts

Laurentis's TDS is installed on Unit 2 reactor at Ontario Power Generation 's (OPG) Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.





The TDS is an isotope irradiation system specifically engineered to take advantage of the unique design of CANDU reactors. Using this system, Laurentis produces and harvests isotopes while the nuclear reactor remains online without disrupting the generation of clean energy.





Laurentis currently uses the TDS to produce molybdenum-99, which transforms to technetium-99 metastable (Tc-99m). Medical professionals use Tc-99m in more than 40 million procedures each year to detect illnesses like cancer and heart disease.





Laurentis will also use its TDS, beginning in mid-2025, to produce yttrium-90 ( Y-90 ), an injected radiopharmaceutical used for treatment of advanced liver cancer and other large inoperable tumors.

Quotes

"We are excited to use Laurentis's advanced TDS technology to achieve unprecedented yields of high-quality medical isotopes," said Alexander Khasin, Founder of Colibri Isotopes. "When combined with the unique capabilities of Colibri's patented target technology, the TDS opens up new production possibilities to address the shortage of crucial isotopes in the fight against cancer. This collaboration will provide the medical community with the resources needed to enhance treatment outcomes and save lives."

"With our groundbreaking Target Delivery System, Laurentis has established itself as a global leader in isotope production," said Jason Van Wart, President and CEO of Laurentis. "As a company with experience, expertise and cutting-edge technology at our fingertips, we have a responsibility to advance the production of life-saving medical isotopes for the global medical community. We look forward to working with Colibri to pursue the opportunity to irradiate a long-term reliable supply of high quality, life-saving medical isotopes."

About Colibri Isotopes Corporation

Colibri Isotopes Corporation (Colibri) was founded in 2018. The facility, with its own hot lab and quality control, is located in Texas, United States. Colibri is developing novel technologies for promising medical isotopes production, as well, for therapy and diagnostic purposes. Colibri's expectation is to bring any medical isotope to the place where it is needed with an uncomplicated and direct supply chain, giving security and reliability of supply to Colibri's clients. Today, Colibri's patented Ytterbium metal technology already allows countries with reactors for medical isotope production to cover their domestic needs of Lutetium and export to other countries lacking Lutetium. Visit us at www.colibriso.com .

About Laurentis Energy Partners

Laurentis, a subsidiary of OPG, is an innovator and leader in the clean-energy industry, leveraging its access to decades of nuclear energy knowledge and experience to deliver lifesaving radio pharmaceuticals and isotopes, complete refurbishment activities at CANDU stations around the world, execute Small Modular Reactor (SMR) engineering and services, provide inspections with industry leading technologies and assist the global nuclear industry in nuclear waste and decommissioning. Laurentis has offices in the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton and Bruce County in Ontario, Saint John in New Brunswick, Regina in Saskatchewan, and Bucharest and Cernavoda in Romania. Follow us on Twitter/X or LinkedIn or visit www.laurentisenergy.com .

SOURCE Laurentis Energy Partners

Media contacts: Colibri Isotopes Corporation, Oliver Holderbaum, +1 (806) 828-0140, [email protected]; Laurentis Energy Partners, Barb McKay, +1 519 385 5143, [email protected]