Laurentis Energy Partners set to produce two powerful cancer-fighting isotopes

With regulatory approval secured, OPG's Darlington reactors will become single largest source of isotope production in North America

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Cancer patients around the world could soon benefit from improved access to potentially life-saving treatments generated by the production of two critical medical isotopes – Yttrium-90 (Y-90) and Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) – at Ontario Power Generation's (OPG) Darlington Nuclear Generating Station.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has approved a licence amendment that allows OPG subsidiary Laurentis Energy Partners (Laurentis) to begin producing the isotopes in Darlington's CANDU nuclear reactors.

These isotopes are part of a new wave of targeted radionuclide therapies that deliver radiation directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, offering new hope to patients with hard-to-treat cancers such as liver, neuroendocrine, and prostate. Demand for these isotopes is growing rapidly as new treatments are developed and approved in global markets.

Darlington's CANDU design enables production of medical isotopes without interrupting electricity generation, ensuring a steady, reliable supply. The isotopes are produced using Laurentis's proprietary isotope irradiation system, developed in partnership with BWXT Medical Ltd. and installed on Unit 2 at Darlington.

The system is the single largest isotope production system in North America. When production begins, Darlington will become a key commercial power reactor source of Y-90 and Lu-177 globally.

Key facts:

This expansion builds on Laurentis's production of Molybdenum-99 at Darlington , the first commercial nuclear station in the world licensed to produce the isotope. Its decay product, Technetium-99m, is used in over 30 million diagnostic procedures annually.

, the first commercial nuclear station in the world licensed to produce the isotope. Its decay product, Technetium-99m, is used in over 30 million diagnostic procedures annually. In 2024, the first Ontario patient was treated with publicly funded Lu-177-based therapy for prostate cancer. Laurentis could produce enough Lu-177 at Darlington to supply nearly 3 million doses, enough to fully treat 500,000 patients annually and vastly increase the global supply capacity.

patient was treated with publicly funded Lu-177-based therapy for prostate cancer. Laurentis could produce enough Lu-177 at to supply nearly 3 million doses, enough to fully treat 500,000 patients annually and vastly increase the global supply capacity. Once irradiated, Y-90 will be sent to BWXT Medical's facility in Kanata, Ontario , to be packaged into Boston Scientific's TheraSphere® Y-90 Glass Microspheres and distributed to over 30 countries globally.

will be sent to BWXT Medical's facility in , to be packaged into Boston Scientific's TheraSphere® Glass Microspheres and distributed to over 30 countries globally. Commercial production of Y-90 is anticipated to begin in 2026, while commercial production of Lu-177 is expected to begin in 2027.

Quotes:

"For the first time, Ontario will be producing these critical medical isotopes at Darlington's CANDU nuclear reactors. This is leadership as Ontario advances its nuclear advantage, while saving lives for the thousands of Canadians diagnosed with cancer each year," said Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines. "Protecting Ontario starts with protecting our people. The production of cancer-fighting isotopes at Darlington shows how our world-class nuclear sector is delivering real benefits to people—creating high-skilled jobs, driving innovation, and save lives."

"Our government is giving people access to more treatment options by expanding public access to life-saving medications and treatments," said Sylvia Jones, Ontario's Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "This vital expansion of medical isotope production is another way we are spearheading Ontario-made innovation and connecting more people to world-class cancer care for years to come."

"Darlington Nuclear Generating Station is not only helping power Ontario's growing clean energy needs; it is also powering the future of cancer care," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG President and CEO. "The isotopes produced at Darlington will have real-world impact for cancer patients around the world."

"For patients and families waiting for new treatment options, this is a moment of real hope," said Jason Van Wart, Laurentis President and CEO. "We're proud to lead Canada's growing role in nuclear medicine, and even prouder to know that our work will directly support life-saving care for patients around the world."

About Laurentis Energy Partners

Laurentis Energy Partners, a subsidiary of OPG, is a global leader in the production of life-saving medical isotopes. From advanced cancer therapies to diagnostic imaging, Laurentis is helping power the future of nuclear medicine. The company also leverages its access to decades of nuclear knowledge and experience to deliver specialized nuclear services that include small modular reactor development, CANDU refurbishment, inspections, engineering, nuclear byproduct management, and decommissioning support globally. Laurentis has offices in the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, and Bruce County in Ontario, Saint John in New Brunswick, Regina in Saskatchewan, and Bucharest and Cernavoda in Romania. Follow us on Twitter/X or LinkedIn or visit www.laurentisenergy.com

