Laurentis signs agreement with OSGE to support preliminary work for SMR development in Poland

WARSAW, POLAND, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Laurentis Energy Partners (Laurentis) announced an agreement with Poland's ORLEN Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) to support an initial study to enable the development and deployment of the first small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) in Poland. The agreement is valued at up to $40 million.

The Preliminary Safety Analysis Report (PSAR) is a comprehensive study, required by Poland's safety authority, the National Atomic Energy Agency, as part of OSGE's licensing application, to demonstrate the safety of deploying GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy BWRX-300 SMRs in Poland. Ontario-based Laurentis staff will prepare materials related to environmental conditions, site characteristics, facility operation, construction, commissioning, and future decommissioning.

The agreement was signed in Warsaw at a ceremony attended by Hon. Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Electrification, and Wojciech Wrochna, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure.

Laurentis leverages its expertise in end-to-end nuclear services and solutions, including project management, licensing, operations readiness, and owners' support.

Key facts

In 2022, Synthos Green Energy and ORLEN established the joint venture ORLEN Synthos Green Energy to deploy a fleet of BWRX-300 SMRs.

Laurentis and OSGE signed a Master Services Agreement to support the development and deployment of SMRs in Poland .

. Laurentis is already supporting OSGE in early project planning for SMR deployment.

Quotes

"The world is watching Ontario as we lead the largest expansion of nuclear energy on the continent to help meet surging demand for more energy," said Hon. Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Electrification. "Countries around the world are looking to replicate this success story, including our affordable and reliable nuclear fleet. That's why our government is exporting its world-class nuclear expertise to create jobs back home while supporting Europe's energy security as we make the case to decouple dependence from the Putin regime. We have successfully signed deals that set the stage for Ontario's nuclear expansion into Europe that will generate revenue and create new, good-paying jobs for Ontario workers."

"PSAR is one of the key elements of the whole licensing process for a nuclear power plant. By having such experienced partners involved in the project, we are confident that OSGE will deliver to the Polish nuclear authority a comprehensive report that meets all requirements of the Polish law," said Rafał Kasprów, CEO of OSGE. "We are launching work on the first PSAR related to small modular reactors in the EU. This is a significant milestone in the SMR deployment process, and I believe it paves the way for bolder actions in other European countries, as well."

"International collaboration will be crucial to the successful execution of new nuclear projects, so we are excited to work together with OSGE and Laurentis Energy Partners on this licensing requirement for deployment of our SMR technology in Poland," said Sean Sexstone, Executive Vice President, Advanced Nuclear, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy.

"Laurentis is excited to work with OSGE to take the next steps to establish the feasibility of small modular reactor deployment in Poland," said Jason Van Wart, President and CEO of Laurentis. "As a company with experience and expertise in new nuclear services from conception to execution, including regulatory support, we are uniquely positioned to help OSGE progress its project to enable Poland to achieve its clean energy ambitions."

About OSGE

ORLEN Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) was established by ORLEN S.A. and Synthos Green Energy S.A. The company plays a leading role in the deployment of modular nuclear reactors in Poland, aiming to contribute to the effective decarbonization of the power generation, heating and industrial sectors. OSGE's mission is to build a fleet of BWRX-300 reactors designed by GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, which will become an important part of the country's energy mix, providing households and industry with stable zero-carbon electricity. For more information, visit www.osge.com and X (Twitter) platform @ORLEN_Synthos and LinkedIn.

About Laurentis Energy Partners

Laurentis Energy Partners (Laurentis), a subsidiary of OPG, is an innovator and leader in the clean-energy industry, leveraging its access to decades of nuclear energy knowledge and experience to execute a full range of Small Modular Reactor services, deliver lifesaving radiopharmaceuticals and isotopes, complete refurbishment activities at CANDU stations around the world, provide inspections with industry-leading technologies, and assist the global nuclear industry in nuclear waste management and decommissioning. Laurentis has offices in the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton and Bruce County in Ontario, Saint John in New Brunswick, Regina in Saskatchewan, and Bucharest and Cernavoda in Romania. Follow us on X and LinkedIn or visit www.laurentisenergy.com.

