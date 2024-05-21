MONTREAL, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Port of Montreal is opening up to the community this summer with the annual Port in the City event! The program includes a travelling information container, free bus tours of the Port of Montreal and a contest to win a cruise. This annual event aims to raise public awareness of Port activities and offer the general public a chance to see our facilities. The season kicks off this Friday, May 24 at Eurêka! Festival at the foot of the Biosphere in Parc Jean-Drapeau, and runs until September 14.

At the Grand Quay—and on the road!

Eurêka! Festival 2023 (CNW Group/Port de Montréal)

The Port in the City container will be welcoming visitors all summer long, both at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay and at a number of public events. Visitors will be able to play a logistics-themed game, learn about Port activities, enjoy bulk treats and enter a contest to win a cruise!



New in 2024: From June 22 to September 2, the Port in the City container will welcome visitors daily from noon to 5 p.m. at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay. It will be located on the Main Alley near the Croisières AML ticket office.

The container will also take a few trips away from its home base at the Grand Quay to meet citizens at various public events in the heart of several Montreal boroughs and the Greater Montreal Region:

May 24 to 26 —Eurêka ! Festival

—Eurêka ! Festival June 28 to 30—Branle-Bas d'Hochelaga

to 30—Branle-Bas d'Hochelaga August 9 and 10—Diableries de Contrecœur

and 10—Diableries de Contrecœur August 30 to September 1—Back-to-School sidewalk sale

to September 1—Back-to-School sidewalk sale September 14—Minifestival Un char pis une barge (Verchères)

Free bus tours of the Port

The Port of Montreal is offering the public a rare opportunity to tour its facilities! During the Branle-bas d'Hochelaga and Back-to-School Sidewalk Sale events, it will be possible to register for a free guided bus tour of a container terminal. Four days of guided tours are scheduled:



June 28 and 29 at Branle-Bas d'Hochelaga

and 29 at Branle-Bas d'Hochelaga August 30 and 31 at the Back-to-School Sidewalk Sale

How to register:

Go to our Port in the City container at the corner of Cuvillier and Ontario East to register, free of charge, for one of the scheduled tours. Each tour lasts about one hour. Please note that places are limited.



June 28 and August 30—register between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for one of three departures:

5 p.m.

6:15 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

June 29 and August 31—Register between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for one of three departures:

1 p.m.

2:15 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Check our Port in the City web page and Facebook for updates on these events!

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.



The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity in Canada supports some 590,000 jobs and generates $93.5 billion in economic activity.

SOURCE Port de Montréal

For further information: Source: Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, Email: [email protected], Mobile: 514 531-2410