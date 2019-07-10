Laughter Is in Store for Montréal This July

The Government of Canada supports the Juste pour rire/Just For Laughs Festival

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced that the Government of Canada is providing $1 million in support for the 37th edition of the Juste pour rire/Just For Laughs Festival, which is taking place in Montréal from July 10 to 28, 2019.

This funding, provided through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will help offer festival visitors access to bilingual, cosmopolitan and large-scale events, including roving performances, major indoor and outdoor shows, an annual musical comedy, stand-up theatre, improv, carte blanche nights and galas.

Quotes

"Over the years, Juste pour rire/Just For Laughs has earned a special place in the hearts of comedy fans. This world-class event, with its large selection of shows by up-and-coming artists, encourages the discovery of new talent. Year after year, the original, participatory experiences at its outdoor site never cease to surprise. Enjoy the festival, comedy lovers!"

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

Quick Facts

Montréal's Juste pour rire/Just For Laughs Festival is attended by more than 2 million spectators each summer. This year's event is taking place from July 10 to 28.

The festival will feature 171 performances at 46 different venues, with a total of 210 free performances across 3 outdoor festival stages. Altogether, 1,129 shows will be performed by more than 1,300 artists.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series, as well as organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

