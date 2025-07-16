From the Baltic to your pantry—Canadian consumers and professionals can now enjoy Europe's clean-label, high-quality delights from Latvia.

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) is proud to shine a spotlight on Latvia's agricultural excellence as part of the EU co‑funded campaign " Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices. " A curated selection of Latvia's finest dairy specialties, premium baking flours, and bold salty snacks is now available to Canadian chefs, retailers, and food lovers seeking authentic, sustainable, and flavour-forward European products.

According to Agriculture and Agri‑Food Canada, Canadian imports of EU dairy and grain products have grown steadily. In 2024, processed dairy rose by +15.7%, baking ingredients by +18.1%, and savoury snacks by +11.6%, reflecting Canadians' growing appetite for clean‑label and traceable foods. (Source: Agriculture and Agri‑Food Canada, "EU Agri‑Food Trade Factsheet – 2024 Update.")

Consumer research shows 51 % of Canadian shoppers now prioritize minimally processed foods with recognizable ingredients, and 43 % specifically search for European-origin goods known for artisanal quality and safety. (Source: Mintel Canada, Food Attitudes Report, 2024)

Among the standout Latvian products now available in Canada are:

Dairy Products – Rooted in Baltic Tradition, Perfected for Today's Consumers

Milk Drinks: Milk drinks include traditional Latvian fermented beverages such as kefir and yogurt drinks. They are rich in probiotics that support digestion and gut health. These drinks have a refreshing, slightly sour taste and are available plain or flavored with fruit. Their production follows long-standing Latvian dairy traditions, offering both health benefits and great taste.





Sour Cream: This traditional Latvian product has a rich, creamy texture and a pleasantly tangy flavor. Sour cream is a staple in local cuisine, used in cooking or as a topping for soups, salads, and desserts.





Cream Cheese: Known for its smooth texture and mild, creamy flavor, Latvian cream cheese is made from fresh milk and cream. It's ideal for sweet and savory recipes alike—such as spreads, dips, and cheesecakes.





Cottage Cheese: A classic in the Latvian diet, cottage cheese is high in protein and made from pasteurized milk. Its slightly grainy texture and fresh taste make it versatile for both sweet and savory preparations. Find a recipe with cottage cheese here.





Curd Snacks: A uniquely Latvian treat made from sweet curd cheese and coated in chocolate or glaze. Available in flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and caramel, they're a tasty and nutritious snack for all ages.





Processed Cheese: Made from natural cheese and dairy ingredients, processed cheese has a mild, creamy flavor and excellent melting properties. It's ideal for sandwiches, cooking, or quick snacks.





White Salad Cheese: A soft, brined cheese with a crumbly texture and tangy, salty flavor—similar to feta. It's perfect for salads, pastries, and Mediterranean-style dishes.





UHT Cream: Ultra-high temperature treated cream with a long shelf life. It maintains its creamy texture and flavor, ideal for coffee, sauces, and desserts, offering convenience without compromising quality.





Ultra-high temperature treated cream with a long shelf life. It maintains its creamy texture and flavor, ideal for coffee, sauces, and desserts, offering convenience without compromising quality. Organic Semi-Hard Cheese: Made from certified organic milk and aged to develop a firm texture and nutty flavor. This cheese represents Latvia's high standards in organic dairy and is excellent on its own or in cooking.

To explore more about the quality and health benefits of Latvian dairy, watch this short video: here

Salty Snacks – Authentic Latvian Crunch

Potato Chips: Made from locally grown and certified potatoes, these chips are carefully crafted to preserve the authentic taste of the potato. They are free from artificial flavor enhancers and monosodium glutamate (MSG), allowing the natural potato flavor to stand out.





Cheese Balls: These crunchy, cheese-flavored corn snacks are produced without artificial flavor enhancers. The focus is on delivering a rich and intense natural cheese taste, making them a flavorful and satisfying snack.





These crunchy, cheese-flavored corn snacks are produced without artificial flavor enhancers. The focus is on delivering a rich and intense natural cheese taste, making them a flavorful and satisfying snack. Potato Smash Crisps: Produced from selected potato mash and fried in sunflower oil, these crisps offer an authentic and natural flavor. Free from artificial taste enhancers, they are a great choice for those who appreciate honest, high-quality ingredients.

A Commitment to Quality and Trust

Latvian dairy products are produced using high-quality milk sourced from local farms, with a strong emphasis on purity, freshness, and animal welfare. The production process combines modern technology with longstanding dairy traditions, ensuring consistent quality and rich taste. All stages—from milk collection and pasteurization to fermentation, packaging, and storage—are conducted under strict food safety protocols aligned with EU standards. Comprehensive traceability systems, hygiene controls, and certified quality management procedures are in place.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ , email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

Instagram: Instagram

Facebook: Facebook

You Tube: YouTube .

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

Gemma Bosch, [email protected]