Premium European Products Campaign Recaps Successful 2024 and Looks Ahead to 2025

The Premium European Products Campaign highlights its 2024 success in introducing European goods, with plans for expanded outreach in 2025.

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Premium European Products Campaign, led by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), is celebrating a successful year introducing Canadian industry leaders and consumers to an array of Europe's finest products. From Greece's PDO-certified olive oils, olives, cheese, raisins, saffron, and mastiha oil to Latvia's premium dairy products, chocolates, biscuits, and snacks, this campaign highlights the European Union's strong commitment to safety, quality, and animal welfare.

Throughout 2024, the campaign reached Canadian media, industry professionals, and consumers through a comprehensive communication strategy, connecting with an audience of over 60 million. A highlight of the year was the campaign's participation in SIAL 2024 in Montreal, a premier food industry event. This platform enabled direct engagement with food professionals, showcasing the exceptional quality and standards upheld by these European products. By emphasizing the EU's strict food production protocols, the campaign instilled confidence in the products and highlighted how they enhance holiday meals, culinary experiences, and everyday dining. These efforts successfully deepened Canadian appreciation for the quality and excellence of EU goods.

Looking ahead to 2025, the campaign will expand its presence in Canada with more events and partnerships, showcasing all the participating products. This will include Greece's PDO-certified olive oils, olives, cheese, raisins, saffron, and mastiha oil, as well as Latvia's unique dairy offerings, dried fruits, snacks, chocolates, and confectionery. Through these efforts, the campaign aims to introduce more Canadians to the rich culinary heritage of Europe, highlighting responsibly produced foods that make every gathering special.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to [email protected] .

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products