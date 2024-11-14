Celebrate the Holiday Season with Premium European Treats

The Premium European Products Campaign offers a selection of exceptional European treats crafted with quality, safety, and care—bringing authentic flavors to elevate your holiday celebrations.

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- This holiday season, the Premium European Products Campaign—a collaboration between the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC)—invites you to elevate your celebrations with indulgent, responsibly sourced treats. Featuring a selection of high-quality chocolates, biscuits, and snacks, each product brings authentic European flair to your festive gatherings. Premium European Products embody the European Union's unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and animal welfare, ensuring that every stage of production adheres to the highest standards. Strict EU regulations enforce comprehensive safety measures, from pesticide controls to hygiene practices in processing facilities, guaranteeing that the products you serve are not only delicious but trustworthy.

Here's how these exceptional products can make your holiday season truly special:

Chocolate Delights for Festive Gatherings

Chocolate is a classic holiday favorite, and with responsibly sourced cocoa certified by the Rainforest Alliance, this chocolate selection is both indulgent and ethical. Over 80% of the cocoa is certified, supporting sustainable farming practices. Enjoy it as a standalone treat or as a decadent addition to desserts for holiday feasts.

Crisp Biscuits & Wafers for Seasonal Indulgence

Perfect for cozy moments by the fireplace or post-dinner treats, these biscuits and wafers add a festive, sweet touch. Made with sugar sourced from high-quality sugar beets certified under the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA), these treats bring a delightful crispness without artificial additives. Serve them alongside warm beverages or arrange them as part of a dessert spread for guests to enjoy.

Potato Chips – Perfect for Entertaining

Whether hosting a casual holiday gathering or snacking while wrapping gifts, these premium potato chips are a go-to choice. Made from carefully selected potatoes and free from artificial flavor enhancers like MSG, these chips offer a natural taste and balanced salt levels. With every crunchy bite, they bring the perfect combination of quality and flavor to any festive moment.

Corn Snacks for Festive Family Fun

Bring a cheesy twist to your holiday parties with corn snacks that pack a burst of natural flavor. Crafted without artificial taste enhancers, these snacks are an ideal choice for families looking for quality and taste.

Candied Fruits and Berries – A Natural, Sweet Delight

During the holiday season, candied fruits and berries make a delightful and versatile treat. They can be enjoyed as a festive snack, added to dessert platters, or paired with cheese and baked goods. Made through a slow drying process, they preserve their vibrant colors, textures, and essential vitamins. These treats contain only sugar as an additive, ensuring they are free from artificial flavorings, preservatives, or colorants. Their natural sweetness and appealing appearance make them a perfect addition to holiday celebrations.

The Premium European Products Campaign brings you the very best of European quality. Each treat is crafted with exceptional care, meeting rigorous standards for safety, quality, and animal welfare. Enjoy delicious options that elevate your celebrations and offer the assurance of responsibly made products. Make this festive season truly special by sharing these exceptional, reliable treats with your loved ones.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

