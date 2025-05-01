PDO olive oils and table olives from Greece are now available in Canada as part of the "Premium European Products" campaign, promoting high-quality, authentic Mediterranean flavors.

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- As part of the "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" campaign, co-funded by the European Union, Greek PDO (Protected Designation of Origin)-certified olive oil and table olives are now available to Canadian consumers. This exciting initiative, managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), promotes high-quality, authentic Mediterranean products in Canada bringing Greece's rich culinary heritage to kitchens across Canada.

A Taste of Tradition – Perfectly Aligned with Canadian Dietary Trends

As Canadian consumers increasingly seek healthier, more sustainable food options, PDO-certified Greek olive oils and table olives offer the perfect addition to modern, Mediterranean-inspired diets. Greek olive oil is versatile, perfect for pairing with popular Canadian ingredients such as locally sourced vegetables, grains, and seafood. Whether drizzling on fresh Ontario tomatoes, using as a dip for artisanal Canadian bread, or incorporating into plant-forward dishes like roasted root vegetables, PDO-certified Greek olive oils and table olives complement Canada's diverse food scene.

PDO-Certified Olive Oils: A Legacy of Quality and Flavor

Greek olive oil is renowned for its robust, fruity, and peppery notes—an authentic addition to any kitchen. With PDO certification, these oils guarantee authenticity, craftsmanship, and sustainable production from select regions in Greece. Whether cooking, dressing salads, or simply dipping fresh bread, the following varieties are a must-try for Canadian palates:

PDO Vorios Mylopotamos Rethymnis Kritis ( Crete ): A golden, fruity extra virgin olive oil, low in acidity, perfect for pairing with fresh salads and grilled vegetables.

( ): A golden, fruity extra virgin olive oil, low in acidity, perfect for pairing with fresh salads and grilled vegetables. PDO Viannos Irakliou Kritis ( Crete ): A rich, golden oil with a fruity aftertaste, ideal for drizzling on roasted meats and seafood, reflecting the olive tree's symbolic role in Greek history.

( ): A rich, golden oil with a fruity aftertaste, ideal for drizzling on roasted meats and seafood, reflecting the olive tree's symbolic role in Greek history. PDO Messara ( Crete ): A strong, bitter, and peppery oil, great for Mediterranean dishes such as fish and poultry.

( ): A strong, bitter, and peppery oil, great for Mediterranean dishes such as fish and poultry. PDO Kolymvari Chanion Kritis ( Crete ): A cold-extracted, low-acid oil with a distinct flavor and aroma, perfect for pasta and grilled vegetables.

PDO-Certified Table Olives: A Mediterranean Delight for Every Meal

In addition to exceptional olive oils, PDO-certified Greek olives are now available in Canada, offering a flavorful, nutritious snack or appetizer. These olives are grown and harvested using traditional methods to ensure premium quality and authentic taste. Perfect for pairing with local Canadian cheeses, wines, or adding to Mediterranean-inspired dishes, these olives elevate any table:

PDO Konservolia Rovion ( Central Greece ): With a crispy texture and characteristic olive oil aroma, these olives are perfect for snacking or adding to salads.

( ): With a crispy texture and characteristic olive oil aroma, these olives are perfect for snacking or adding to salads. PDO Konservolia Stylidas (Fthiotida): Known for its rich flavor, these olives thrive in a unique microclimate, making them a great addition to any Mediterranean-inspired platter.

A Match Made for Canadian Kitchens: Pairing Olive Oil and Olives with Local Products

Pairing Greek PDO olive oils with locally sourced Canadian foods creates a harmonious blend of Mediterranean and Canadian flavors. Consider pairing PDO Kolymvari Chanion Kritis Olive Oil with Canadian salmon, or PDO Konservolia Rovion Olives with a Canadian goat cheese platter. These Mediterranean products are not just a treat—they are part of the growing movement towards healthier, more sustainable food choices, perfectly aligned with Canada's evolving culinary landscape.

Call-to-Action: Professionals, Engage with the Campaign

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. By offering PDO-certified Greek olive oils and olives in your businesses, you can bring the authentic flavors of Greece to Canadian customers while tapping into the growing demand for premium, Mediterranean-inspired products.

For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ , email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

Instagram: Instagram

Facebook: Facebook

You Tube: YouTube .

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products

Gemma Bosch, [email protected]