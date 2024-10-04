LaSalle Causeway: Temporary modular bridge opens for users

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is advising the public of the opening of the temporary modular bridge on the LaSalle Causeway. Vehicular, cyclist and pedestrian access to the causeway was reinstated as of 12 pm (Eastern Standard Time) on October 3, 2024.

The temporary modular bridge is a 2-lane truss bridge that includes a dedicated sidewalk for pedestrians.

Cyclists may choose to use the bridge by following provincial guidelines, such as:

riding in single file on the right-hand side of the road

wearing required safety equipment

having other equipment required by law (for example, a bell or horn, lights and reflectors, and reflective tape)

Alternatively, cyclists may dismount and walk their bikes across the bridge using the pedestrian sidewalk. We ask all commuters to exercise caution when crossing the bridge.

PSPC appreciates the understanding and patience of local businesses, residents and other community members that have been affected by the closure of the LaSalle Causeway.

We are working closely with the City of Kingston and other stakeholders on a permanent solution that balances the needs of the marine community and bridge users.

PSPC remains committed to protecting the safety of Canadians through ongoing investments in its infrastructure. We encourage users to consult our public notices and social media channels for updates.

Further information on the temporary bridge can be found on our LaSalle Causeway project page.

