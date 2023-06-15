As a steadfast partner and donor to the ground-breaking Feel Out Loud movement, Landmark Cinemas' gift will help young people across Canada give their feelings a place to go.

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - With extraordinary dedication, Landmark Cinemas continues to partner with Kids Helps Phone by donating over $1 Million to the Feel Out Loud movement. In addition to the gift, and to amplify its commitment to the movement, Landmark Cinemas will air "What I Wouldn't Do (North Star Calling) by artists for Feel Out Loud ahead of all movie screenings starting in the spring until the end of 2023.

A longstanding partner to Kids Help Phone of over 15 years, Landmark Cinemas has helped remove barriers to youth mental health support again and again, including as a national sponsor for Kids Help Phone's largest annual fundraiser, BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk, and most recently through the Feel Out Loud movement.

Kids Help Phone's Feel Out Loud movement, the largest youth mental health movement in Canada's history, will revolutionize mental health care for every young person by expanding clinical services from coast to coast to coast, closing the mental health equity gaps and leveraging innovation in virtual care. The issues young people face such as the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic racism, extreme weather, mental health stigma and more, cannot be addressed without action.



Kids Help Phone has supported young people more than 15 million times since the onset of COVID-19 — this number increases every day.

76 per cent of young people share something with Kids Help Phone they've never shared with anyone else.

88 per cent of young people feel better after connecting with Kids Help Phone.

"Kids Help Phone is creating a future where every young person in Canada who needs mental health support has access to it, no challenge too big or feeling too small. Landmark Cinemas' remarkable passion for youth mental health and its generous investment to the Feel Out Loud movement will help all young people across Canada know they can feel safe, supported and heard at Kids Help Phone," said Katherine Hay, President & CEO, Kids Help Phone. "Thank you Landmark Cinemas for your commitment to youth mental health – we are truly grateful for your partnership."

"Movies have the power to help us all Feel Out Loud. Many members of Landmark Cinemas' Cast and Crew are young people who need a safe place for their feelings to go. With this top of mind, Landmark Cinemas is dedicated to addressing the youth mental health crisis and letting young movie-lovers across Canada know Kids Help Phone is always there for them," said Dave Cohen, President, Landmark Cinemas.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, bilingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to talk over phone or through text or in self-directed supports in any moment of crisis or need. Through our digital transformation, we envision a future where every person in Canada is able to feel out loud and get the support they need, when they need it most. Kids Help Phone gratefully relies on the generosity of donors, volunteers, stakeholder partners, corporate partners and governments to fuel and fund our programs. Learn more at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

About Landmark Cinemas Canada

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 39 cinemas and 317 screens throughout Western Canada and Ontario. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of Kids Help Phone's Walk So Kids Can Talk presented by BMO, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast and Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta.

