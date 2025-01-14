OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian EV owners report a lack of reliable and convenient public charging is the biggest problem for them, even as they say in overwhelming numbers they will make their next purchase another electric vehicle, according to a survey of over 16,000 EV owners by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) released today.

What's the real life experience of a Canadian EV Driver?

"Our survey paints a picture of people happy they bought an EV, saying they are cheaper to operate and easier to maintain than their previous gas-powered vehicles," says Ian Jack, vice-president of public affairs, CAA National. "But it also found the experience of EV owners mirrors some of what the general public thinks – public charging isn't good enough, especially outside major urban centres, and they are concerned about being caught with a dead battery in the winter."

Overall, 7 in 10 EV drivers say they are not satisfied with the number of fast chargers available. The available public charging infrastructure becomes even more problematic for EV owners when asked about longer journeys in cold weather. More than half of EV drivers (53%) indicate they would rather drive a gas vehicle on long trips in extremely cold weather, and 67% said lower battery range in extreme cold weather has been a problem for them.

However, the EV owners' survey also found that nearly 9 in 10 (87%) EV owners plan to buy another EV when it comes time to replace their current vehicle. More than 90% of EV owners said the cost of fueling their EV is much lower, and 79% said the cost of maintenance is much better than their previous gas-powered vehicles.

EV owners also told CAA that the vast majority of their charging is done at home. In fact, respondents reported that most of their travel was within 100 kilometres of their home, a distance significantly less than the average range of an EV, which is over 400 km.

For this report, PlugShare Research surveyed their panel of Canadian EV drivers, as well as Canadian PlugShare app users, from October 3rd to October 22nd, 2024. A total of 16,041 EV drivers responded across all provinces. This is the second time CAA has surveyed EV owners in collaboration with PlugShare. Results of the 2022 survey can be found here.

In a separate recent survey of the general population, including non-EV owners, CAA found more than half (52%) of Canadians said they won't purchase an EV because public charging is not reliable enough, and more than two-thirds (68%) said they won't purchase an EV because the driving range of an EV drops too much when driving in cold weather. These findings were based on a poll of 2,880 Canadians carried out from September 13 to 21, 2024. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-1.9%.

As part of CAA's commitment to provide Canadians with unbiased and trusted information on EVs, we will conduct a real-world EV winter test from Ottawa to Mont Tremblant in February. The test will measure the effective range of EVs in cold weather and how quickly they charge. Results will be posted in CAA's EV Buyer's Guide, Canada's source for unbiased information on EVs.

