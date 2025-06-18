OTTAWA, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Pedestrians and cyclists face life-threatening near misses in Canadian intersections every day, according to a groundbreaking new CAA study that sheds light on areas for improvement.

The study used cameras and AI to monitor and analyze intersections across Canada in real time, recording on average more than one potentially fatal near-miss per day per intersection.

In the largest Canadian study of its kind, over 600,000 near misses were recorded across just 20 intersections over seven months. Actual collisions are recorded by police, but not the near misses that could become tragic.

CAA and its study partner Miovision were able to identify key intersection design features that could reduce the risk of these near misses, including separate right-turn lanes, having walk signals start before vehicle green lights, and giving left-turning vehicles a dedicated green light before other traffic.

"These representative intersections reveal a snapshot of just how common serious near misses can be – but also where small changes could make a big difference," said Ian Jack, CAA national vice president of public affairs. "These are not isolated incidents— they're regular reminders of why we need to improve intersection safety across the country."

The study found near misses most often involved vehicles making a right turn. More than half (55% of pedestrians and 50% of cyclists) had a close call with a vehicle. And more than a third (34% of pedestrians and 36% of cyclists) were involved in conflict with a left-turning vehicle.

"This new data can give decision-makers a clearer understanding of intersection safety challenges– and highlight some possible solutions," said Ian Jack.

"Working with CAA and municipalities across Canada, we've been able to reveal traffic safety risks before someone gets hurt. This study shows why it's so important to use real-time data to expedite critical safety decisions. As more cities embrace a proactive approach, our technology empowers them to act faster, target interventions where they matter most, and build safer streets for everyone," said Kurtis McBride, CEO of Miovision.

Data was collected using 360-degree cameras at intersections of various designs across seven provinces, including Nova Scotia, Québec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. Using AI-powered video analytics, Miovision was able to detect near misses and assess risk levels based on vehicle speed and trajectory. Detailed findings of the study can be found here.

Extrapolated nationwide, the study reveals that 1 in every 770 pedestrians, and 1 in every 500 cyclists, would experience a high-risk or critical near miss—defined as an incident with an 85% chance of causing serious injury or death.

The study uses the Safe Systems Approach to make its recommendations for improvements. This is a framework for preventing serious injuries and fatalities through safer road design and policies, based on the idea that human error is inevitable.

CAA's tips to keep vulnerable road users safe at intersections:

Check for cyclists and pedestrians crossing the street as you make a left or right turn. Ensure the crosswalk and bike lanes are clear before making a left or right turn. Yield to pedestrians crossing the street. Pedestrians may approach from your right or be hidden by parked cars — scan both sides of the street before turning. Be aware of cyclists that may be travelling straight while you are making a turn into their path. Turning at a slow speed can give you more time to react to unexpected movements from pedestrians and cyclists. Check your blind spots. Do a full shoulder check as your side mirrors might miss a cyclist or pedestrian. When turning right on red, come to a full stop, then look both ways for people crossing and for cyclists riding up on your right.

CAA's tips to stay safe at intersections:

Be alert and remain focused, especially in low visibility. Make eye contact with the driver. Ensure you are seen. Avoid jaywalking. Obey pedestrian signals and only cross at marked crosswalks and intersections. Wear bright, light-coloured clothing or reflective strips, especially in low-light or dark conditions. Watch for vehicles turning at intersections or backing out of driveways.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. As one of Canada's most trusted brands, CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection.

About Miovision

Miovision enables cities to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions, while improving public safety through scalable intelligent transportation solutions. Our permanent and portable systems have detected more than 77 billion vehicles and 3 billion pedestrians and cyclists, providing accurate, actionable traffic data and insights that help make transportation safer and more efficient for all. Miovision is headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, and has offices in Germany, Serbia, and the United States. Since its start in 2005, Miovision has served over 5,000 customers in 68 countries.

