CAA conducts road test of EV range, charge in winter conditions

News provided by

Canadian Automobile Association

Feb 10, 2025, 07:03 ET

Results highlight the impact of sub-zero temperatures

MONT TREMBLANT, QC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Driving an EV in a Canadian winter just got the ultimate stress test in a real-world winter EV performance study conducted this week by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Vehicles representing more than two-thirds of Canadian EV sales were driven from Ottawa to Mont Tremblant in sub-zero temperatures. The CAA EV Winter Test measured how many kilometres EVs drove before their batteries died, and how long it took to get a reasonable recharge.

"CAA is responding to a top concern of Canadians when it comes to EVs," said Ian Jack, vice-president, public affairs, CAA National. "We measured the effective range of electric vehicles in cold weather and how quickly they charge. These insights are critical for both current EV owners and those considering making the switch."

More than two thirds of Canadians in a recent poll told CAA that the drop in range during winter is a top barrier to buying an EV. And among Canadian EV owners, more than 65 percent say they have experienced lower battery range in extreme cold weather.

Officially posted Canadian EV ranges are based on overall, year-round numbers. CAA's test shows the difference winter makes. Across the board, the vehicles drove 14 to 39 percent less than their official range. Two vehicles in particular performed well in the cold, the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Polestar 2. Both drove just 14 percent less than their posted range.

CAA found the cold weather affected EVs very differently, with some doing better than expected while others did not.  The full list of vehicles and their performance is in the chart below.

"The vast difference in results highlight the importance of truth in advertising when it comes to EV range, and of comparing numbers if winter performance matters to you," said Jack. "CAA would like to see a made-in-Canada standardized labeling system for EVs that includes winter driving performance rather than just a single average."

The CAA EV Winter Test featured 14 EVs, which includes 7 out of 10 of the top sellers in Canada.  Models came from sport, luxury, SUV, sedan and truck categories, capturing a diverse range of vehicle types. Temperatures during the drive varied between -7 and -15 degrees Celsius, representing a typical Canadian winter.

Each vehicle was driven until the battery ran completely out of power to determine range in winter conditions. The results were compared to the estimated driving range published by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan). In Canada, only a single average is published, so consumers don't have an accurate picture of winter range.

CAA also put to the test charging speeds, a critical factor for longer trips in an EV. In CAA's recent survey of EV owners, 4 in 10 EV drivers said significant slower charging in extreme cold weather is a problem. And more than half (53 percent) of EV drivers still prefer to take their gas vehicle on long trips in extremely cold weather.

Each vehicle in CAA's test was connected to a DC fast-charger. The test measured how many kilometers of range were added in a 15-minute session. On average, EVs managed to add around 100 kilometers of range, which amounted to 28 percent of battery charge. The Tesla Model 3 charged the fastest, adding over 200 kilometers in just 15 minutes. CAA found significant variations in how much charge an EV could gain in 15 minutes, highlighting the importance of considering charging rates for those who frequently drive long distances.

The CAA EV Winter Test is the latest initiative in CAA's consumer education on electric vehicles, which includes providing unbiased information about the price and performance of electric vehicles in CAA's EV Buyer's Guide.

CAA has a few tips for drivers on ways to maximize EV performance in cold weather:

  1. Precondition the EV: Warm the cabin while it is plugged in before starting your drive. Many EVs allow you to schedule preconditioning for a specific departure time, which maximizes range and comfort.
  2. Clear Snow and Ice: Remove excess snow and ice from the vehicle to reduce weight and aerodynamic drag, helping to extend your range. In fact, in some provinces this is the law, ensuring drivers can see where they are going and keeping roads safer.
  3. Use Heated Seats: Heated seats consume less energy than cabin heaters, allowing you to conserve battery power.
  4. Park Indoors: Whenever possible, park in a garage or other sheltered area to keep the battery warmer, which can improve both range and charging speed. If not possible, park the car on the sunny side of the street.

Complete results of the CAA EV Winter Test are contained in the charts below.

Mobile charging was provided by CAFU, an on-demand charging solution designed to enhance convenience and accessibility for electric vehicle owners.

Some vehicles were provided by Plug 'n Drive, a non-profit organization committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles through education, advocacy, and innovative programs that promote sustainable transportation.

CAA's survey of EV owners was conducted October 3rd to October 22nd, 2024. A total of 16,041 EV drivers responded across all provinces. This is the second time CAA has surveyed EV owners in collaboration with PlugShare Research. Results of the 2024 survey can be found here

General population findings were based on a poll of 2,880 Canadians carried out from September 13 to 21, 2024. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-1.9%. 

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. As one of Canada's most trusted brands, CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection.

Range test

Vehicle (alphabetic order)

Rank: Longest Range

Total kilometers driven on single charge

Official range published by NRCan

Difference Between Actual and Official Range

Chevrolet Equinox EV

6

337 km

513 km

-34 %

Chevrolet Silverado EV

1

456 km

724 km

-14%*

Ford F-150 Lightning

9

296 km

515 km

-35%*

Ford Mustang Mach-E

7

334 km

483 km

-31 %

Honda Prologue

8

334 km

439 km

-24 %

Hyundai IONIQ 5

11

262 km

410 km

-36 %

Kia EV9

4

349 km

435 km

-20 %

Kia Niro EV

10

285 km

407 km

-30 %

Polestar 2

3

384 km

444 km

-14 %

Tesla Model 3

2

410 km

584 km

-30 %

Toyota bZ4X

12

255 km

406 km

-37 %

Volkswagen ID.4

5

338 km

468 km

-28 %

Volvo XC40 Recharge

13

248 km

409 km

-39 %

*Calculation was adjusted to reflect that Chevrolet Silverado EV started at 73% state of charge and that Ford F-150 Lightning started at 89% state of charge.
Note: due to a complication Kia EV6 did not participate in the range test, but did participate in the charge test, see results below.

Charge test

Vehicle (alphabetic order)

Rank: Charged the fastest in 15 minutes

Displayed kilometers added in 15 minutes

Time to charge from 10 to 80 percent

Average charging speed

Chevrolet Equinox EV

3

131 kms

42 mins

100 kW

Chevrolet Silverado EV

2

199 kms

42 mins

233 kW

Ford F-150 Lightning

6

109 kms

45 mins

128 kW

Ford Mustang Mach-E

9

71 kms

46 mins

85 kW

Hyundai IONIQ 5

10

64 kms

45 mins

80 kW

Kia EV6

11

58 kms

43 mins

85 kW

Kia EV9

7

105 kms

33 mins

139 kW

Kia Niro EV

12

35 kms

77 mins

36 kW

Polestar 2

4

120 kms

40 mins

94 kW

Tesla Model 3

1

205 kms

37 mins

96 kW

Toyota bZ4X

13

19 kms

92 mins

33 kW

Volkswagen ID.4

5

112 kms

34 mins

104 kW

Volvo XC40 Recharge

8

90 kms

40 mins

87 kW

Note: Honda Prologue was not included in the charge test as it encountered an error and data was unavailable. All vehicles were charged using 350 kW chargers, while the Tesla was charged at 150 kW due to compatibility requirements with the non-Tesla adapter.

SOURCE Canadian Automobile Association

For media inquiries, please contact: Murielle Pierre, Manager, public affairs, [email protected], 613-698-1201

Organization Profile

Canadian Automobile Association