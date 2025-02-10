CAA conducts road test of EV range, charge in winter conditions

Results highlight the impact of sub-zero temperatures

MONT TREMBLANT, QC, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Driving an EV in a Canadian winter just got the ultimate stress test in a real-world winter EV performance study conducted this week by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Vehicles representing more than two-thirds of Canadian EV sales were driven from Ottawa to Mont Tremblant in sub-zero temperatures. The CAA EV Winter Test measured how many kilometres EVs drove before their batteries died, and how long it took to get a reasonable recharge.

"CAA is responding to a top concern of Canadians when it comes to EVs," said Ian Jack, vice-president, public affairs, CAA National. "We measured the effective range of electric vehicles in cold weather and how quickly they charge. These insights are critical for both current EV owners and those considering making the switch."

More than two thirds of Canadians in a recent poll told CAA that the drop in range during winter is a top barrier to buying an EV. And among Canadian EV owners, more than 65 percent say they have experienced lower battery range in extreme cold weather.

Officially posted Canadian EV ranges are based on overall, year-round numbers. CAA's test shows the difference winter makes. Across the board, the vehicles drove 14 to 39 percent less than their official range. Two vehicles in particular performed well in the cold, the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Polestar 2. Both drove just 14 percent less than their posted range.

CAA found the cold weather affected EVs very differently, with some doing better than expected while others did not. The full list of vehicles and their performance is in the chart below.

"The vast difference in results highlight the importance of truth in advertising when it comes to EV range, and of comparing numbers if winter performance matters to you," said Jack. "CAA would like to see a made-in-Canada standardized labeling system for EVs that includes winter driving performance rather than just a single average."

The CAA EV Winter Test featured 14 EVs, which includes 7 out of 10 of the top sellers in Canada. Models came from sport, luxury, SUV, sedan and truck categories, capturing a diverse range of vehicle types. Temperatures during the drive varied between -7 and -15 degrees Celsius, representing a typical Canadian winter.

Each vehicle was driven until the battery ran completely out of power to determine range in winter conditions. The results were compared to the estimated driving range published by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan). In Canada, only a single average is published, so consumers don't have an accurate picture of winter range.

CAA also put to the test charging speeds, a critical factor for longer trips in an EV. In CAA's recent survey of EV owners, 4 in 10 EV drivers said significant slower charging in extreme cold weather is a problem. And more than half (53 percent) of EV drivers still prefer to take their gas vehicle on long trips in extremely cold weather.

Each vehicle in CAA's test was connected to a DC fast-charger. The test measured how many kilometers of range were added in a 15-minute session. On average, EVs managed to add around 100 kilometers of range, which amounted to 28 percent of battery charge. The Tesla Model 3 charged the fastest, adding over 200 kilometers in just 15 minutes. CAA found significant variations in how much charge an EV could gain in 15 minutes, highlighting the importance of considering charging rates for those who frequently drive long distances.

The CAA EV Winter Test is the latest initiative in CAA's consumer education on electric vehicles, which includes providing unbiased information about the price and performance of electric vehicles in CAA's EV Buyer's Guide.

CAA has a few tips for drivers on ways to maximize EV performance in cold weather:

Precondition the EV: Warm the cabin while it is plugged in before starting your drive. Many EVs allow you to schedule preconditioning for a specific departure time, which maximizes range and comfort. Clear Snow and Ice: Remove excess snow and ice from the vehicle to reduce weight and aerodynamic drag, helping to extend your range. In fact, in some provinces this is the law, ensuring drivers can see where they are going and keeping roads safer. Use Heated Seats: Heated seats consume less energy than cabin heaters, allowing you to conserve battery power. Park Indoors: Whenever possible, park in a garage or other sheltered area to keep the battery warmer, which can improve both range and charging speed. If not possible, park the car on the sunny side of the street.

Complete results of the CAA EV Winter Test are contained in the charts below.

Mobile charging was provided by CAFU, an on-demand charging solution designed to enhance convenience and accessibility for electric vehicle owners.

Some vehicles were provided by Plug 'n Drive, a non-profit organization committed to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles through education, advocacy, and innovative programs that promote sustainable transportation.

CAA's survey of EV owners was conducted October 3rd to October 22nd, 2024. A total of 16,041 EV drivers responded across all provinces. This is the second time CAA has surveyed EV owners in collaboration with PlugShare Research. Results of the 2024 survey can be found here.

General population findings were based on a poll of 2,880 Canadians carried out from September 13 to 21, 2024. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-1.9%.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. As one of Canada's most trusted brands, CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection.

Range test

Vehicle (alphabetic order) Rank: Longest Range Total kilometers driven on single charge Official range published by NRCan Difference Between Actual and Official Range Chevrolet Equinox EV 6 337 km 513 km -34 % Chevrolet Silverado EV 1 456 km 724 km -14%* Ford F-150 Lightning 9 296 km 515 km -35%* Ford Mustang Mach-E 7 334 km 483 km -31 % Honda Prologue 8 334 km 439 km -24 % Hyundai IONIQ 5 11 262 km 410 km -36 % Kia EV9 4 349 km 435 km -20 % Kia Niro EV 10 285 km 407 km -30 % Polestar 2 3 384 km 444 km -14 % Tesla Model 3 2 410 km 584 km -30 % Toyota bZ4X 12 255 km 406 km -37 % Volkswagen ID.4 5 338 km 468 km -28 % Volvo XC40 Recharge 13 248 km 409 km -39 %

*Calculation was adjusted to reflect that Chevrolet Silverado EV started at 73% state of charge and that Ford F-150 Lightning started at 89% state of charge.

Note: due to a complication Kia EV6 did not participate in the range test, but did participate in the charge test, see results below.

Charge test

Vehicle (alphabetic order) Rank: Charged the fastest in 15 minutes Displayed kilometers added in 15 minutes Time to charge from 10 to 80 percent Average charging speed Chevrolet Equinox EV 3 131 kms 42 mins 100 kW Chevrolet Silverado EV 2 199 kms 42 mins 233 kW Ford F-150 Lightning 6 109 kms 45 mins 128 kW Ford Mustang Mach-E 9 71 kms 46 mins 85 kW Hyundai IONIQ 5 10 64 kms 45 mins 80 kW Kia EV6 11 58 kms 43 mins 85 kW Kia EV9 7 105 kms 33 mins 139 kW Kia Niro EV 12 35 kms 77 mins 36 kW Polestar 2 4 120 kms 40 mins 94 kW Tesla Model 3 1 205 kms 37 mins 96 kW Toyota bZ4X 13 19 kms 92 mins 33 kW Volkswagen ID.4 5 112 kms 34 mins 104 kW Volvo XC40 Recharge 8 90 kms 40 mins 87 kW

Note: Honda Prologue was not included in the charge test as it encountered an error and data was unavailable. All vehicles were charged using 350 kW chargers, while the Tesla was charged at 150 kW due to compatibility requirements with the non-Tesla adapter.

SOURCE Canadian Automobile Association

For media inquiries, please contact: Murielle Pierre, Manager, public affairs, [email protected], 613-698-1201