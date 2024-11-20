Canadians speeding in large numbers, CAA finds

"Higher speeds reduce drivers' reaction time and increase the risk to themselves and everyone else," said Kristine D'Arbelles, senior director, public affairs, CAA National. "Speeding increases your stopping distance, making a collision more likely and severe, but it saves you only a small amount of time," D'Arbelles added.

According to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation, travelling even 10 km/hr over the speed limit increases the likelihood of a collision by 60 per cent, while saving the average driver only four minutes on a trip.

The information comes from national polling conducted by CAA into drivers' self-reported behaviour. On average in Canada, about a quarter of fatal collisions involve speeding, according to Transport Canada's National Collision Database.

"CAA encourages everyone to respect speed limits to help keep everyone safe," says D'Arbelles.

CAA's poll also revealed that speeding isn't limited to young people. While 50-plus drivers self-reported doing it a bit less, all age groups admitted to persistently going over the limit.

This attitude could be fueled by the fact that only 35 per cent of Canadians think they will get caught for speeding, according to the poll.

This research is part of CAA's yearly survey of Canadians' driving habits. The fall 2024 survey also found that 4 in 10 Canadians admitted to running a red light, 68 per cent drove when they were too tired and 54 per cent admitted to using their phone while driving at least once in the last year.

On this National Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims, CAA encourages everyone to follow these easy tips to ensure you keep yourself and others safe:

Don't forget speed limits are posted for ideal weather. As we head into winter, we should all try to respect the speed limit or slow down to ensure the safety of all. Keep a safe distance. Increasing the distance between you and the car ahead can help give you the time you need to recognize a hazard and respond safely. Drive slowly through community safety zones and residential areas. Expect additional pedestrian or bike traffic in these zones and watch for children running across the road or darting out from between parked cars. Yield to pedestrians at crosswalks. Pay extra attention if you see someone is about to or has already entered the crosswalk. Be patient. Pedestrians with disabilities, children or seniors crossing the road may need more time to get to the other side.

The latest CAA findings are based on a poll of 2,880 Canadians carried out from September 13 to 21, 2024. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-1.9%.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. As one of Canada's most trusted brands, CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection.

SOURCE Canadian Automobile Association

For media inquiries, contact: Murielle Pierre, Manager, public affairs, [email protected], 613-698-1201